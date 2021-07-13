BMW X5, X6 launched in Black Vermillion edition, X7 launched in Frozen Black

BMW has launched special Black Vermilion editions of BMW X5 and BMW X6 as well as the BMW X7 in Frozen Black metallic edition. The new editions will see a limited-production run and will be made available in the US and Europe. The two sports activity vehicles (SAV) and the sports activity coupe (SAC) are, according to the automaker, equally dynamic and distinctive in design.

The focal point of the Black Vermilion edition by BMW lies in the interplay between the colours red and black. The X5 and X6 flaunt a double kidney grille with red bars that provides them with an aggressive look against the black backdrop. The M headlights Shadow Line with BMW laser light also include accented lighting while the blue X signature takes over the front end. With dark grey 22-inch wheels that come with a matte appearance, these models also get an M Alcantara roof liner. The BMW X7 with its red and black contrasting colour combination also has 22-inch Y-spoke 758 I alloy wheels in grey matte finish.

The BMW Black Vermillion edition (BMW)

BMW will sell all the three edition models with all engines available for each of their original models. The BMW X5 has diesel as well as a petrol engine with automatic transmission. The five-seater SAV's twin power turbo 6-cylinder engine can generate a power of 335.2 bhp and a peak torque of 450Nm. The BMW X6 SAC also has two petrol and two diesel engine options from the latest generation that are capable of churning powers of 265 hp and 530 hp. It comes with a standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission and can attain a maximum torque of 450 Nm.

The BMW X7 SAV, which the automaker stresses to be a spacious model, is a seven-seater car whose engine can create a power of 394 hp and a peak torque of 760 Nm. It also comes in diesel and petrol variants.