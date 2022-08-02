HT Auto
Home Auto News Apollo Tyres Brings In New Brands For Electric Passenger, Two Wheeler Vehicles

Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger, two-wheeler vehicles

Apollo Tyres announced two new tyre brands for electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers - named Amperion and Wav - which will cater to brands like Tata Nexon, MG ZSE, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2022, 13:11 PM
FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles.

Apollo Tyres introduced two new tyre brands for electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers named Amperion and Wav respectively. The company is confident in the rising growth of opportunities in the domestic and international markets concerning electric vehicles. Apollo Tyres shared a common view that believes that the segment of electric two-wheelers will grow at a faster pace. Electric scooters will lead the way followed by electric scooters.

Apollo Tyres informed that its Amperion brand will cater to the electric vehicles in the hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments like Tata Nexon, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and other upcoming EV models whereas the two-wheeler brand Wav will be offered to high-powered electric scooters in the country namely TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450. “Our teams have invested years of research to understand the changing dynamics and requirements of vehicles in EV space to perfect the product that we are launching today," said Apollo Tyres President (Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special )

According to a PTI report, Sharma said along with the electric two-wheelers the bus segment will also grow. “Besides, the bus segment will also grow and four-wheeler will probably reach about 15-20 per cent (of the overall passenger vehicle sales) by 2030," Sharma was quoted in the report. He added the sales of electric two-wheelers can touch a range of 30 to 35 per cent of overall sales by 2030.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | JK Tyres now has a new range of dedicated to electric vehicles )

Sharma also shared that Apollo Tyres is aiming to cater to electric vehicle models in the European market through its Vredestein brand. “It will be first launched in Europe and then we will bring it to India if required because the real action at the premium end will come from premium players," added Sharma. He also shared that the brand will expand the lineup as it moves ahead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2022, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Apollo Tyres Tata Nexon MG ZSE TVS iQube Ather 450
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups
File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply
Hero Electric regains top position in EV sales, Ather and Ola drop sharply
Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger vehicles
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.46 lakh units in July; registers 24% YTD growth
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July
Honda Motorcycle reports 15% jump in vehicle sales in July

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city