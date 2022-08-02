Apollo Tyres brings in new brands for electric passenger, two-wheeler vehicles

Apollo Tyres announced two new tyre brands for electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers - named Amperion and Wav - which will cater to brands like Tata Nexon, MG ZSE, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.

Apollo Tyres introduced two new tyre brands for electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers named Amperion and Wav respectively. The company is confident in the rising growth of opportunities in the domestic and international markets concerning electric vehicles. Apollo Tyres shared a common view that believes that the segment of electric two-wheelers will grow at a faster pace. Electric scooters will lead the way followed by electric scooters.

Apollo Tyres informed that its Amperion brand will cater to the electric vehicles in the hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments like Tata Nexon, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and other upcoming EV models whereas the two-wheeler brand Wav will be offered to high-powered electric scooters in the country namely TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450. “Our teams have invested years of research to understand the changing dynamics and requirements of vehicles in EV space to perfect the product that we are launching today," said Apollo Tyres President (Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma.

(Also read | Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special )

According to a PTI report, Sharma said along with the electric two-wheelers the bus segment will also grow. “Besides, the bus segment will also grow and four-wheeler will probably reach about 15-20 per cent (of the overall passenger vehicle sales) by 2030," Sharma was quoted in the report. He added the sales of electric two-wheelers can touch a range of 30 to 35 per cent of overall sales by 2030.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | JK Tyres now has a new range of dedicated to electric vehicles )

Sharma also shared that Apollo Tyres is aiming to cater to electric vehicle models in the European market through its Vredestein brand. “It will be first launched in Europe and then we will bring it to India if required because the real action at the premium end will come from premium players," added Sharma. He also shared that the brand will expand the lineup as it moves ahead.

First Published Date: