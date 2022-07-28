Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special

CEAT says its new range of tyres for electric cars would bring down road noise while enhancing drive range.

CEAT on Thursday launched a special range of tyres meant specifically for electric cars in the country. Claiming that its EnergyDrive tyres enhance the silent drive that EVs (electric vehicles) are known for, CEAT says these are India's first four-wheeler EV tyres.

It is highlighted that since EVs are inherently silent and have a high torque, tyre noise can be more evident. The CEAT EnergyDrive tyres claim to be made of sound-absorbing materials which lowers noise by filtration and absorption of vibrations. Then there is the promise of a better range because these tyres brag about a new design, complete with an improved block stiffness and lower thread flexing, that lowers rolling resistance. The improved block stiffness in particular also helps bring down the deformation of tyres when the vehicle is cornering and as such, helping its durability.

With EV adoption gradually on the rise, component manufacturers are getting into the fast lane to provide products specifically catering to the requirements of such vehicles. In India, the EV adoption process is being led by two-wheelers with several established as well as new players entering the fray. The passenger vehicle segment for EVs is dominated by Tata Motors while every luxury brand here too has at least one option available now.

As such, component manufacturers are keen to make the most of the changing times. “This marks the first time that a tyre such as EnergyDrive has been launched aimed at four-wheeler EVs in India," said Arnab Banerjee, COOO at CEAT, on the new tyre range launched. "Our EnergyDrive range of tyres with CALM technology, tackle this problem for EV owners in the country. We hope to emerge as the preferred tyre for EV owners."

