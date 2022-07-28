HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Sound Absorbing Tyres For Electric Cars Launched In India. Check What's Special

Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special

CEAT says its new range of tyres for electric cars would bring down road noise while enhancing drive range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM
Image courtesy: CEAT
Image courtesy: CEAT
Image courtesy: CEAT
Image courtesy: CEAT

CEAT on Thursday launched a special range of tyres meant specifically for electric cars in the country. Claiming that its EnergyDrive tyres enhance the silent drive that EVs (electric vehicles) are known for, CEAT says these are India's first four-wheeler EV tyres.

It is highlighted that since EVs are inherently silent and have a high torque, tyre noise can be more evident. The CEAT EnergyDrive tyres claim to be made of sound-absorbing materials which lowers noise by filtration and absorption of vibrations. Then there is the promise of a better range because these tyres brag about a new design, complete with an improved block stiffness and lower thread flexing, that lowers rolling resistance. The improved block stiffness in particular also helps bring down the deformation of tyres when the vehicle is cornering and as such, helping its durability.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

With EV adoption gradually on the rise, component manufacturers are getting into the fast lane to provide products specifically catering to the requirements of such vehicles. In India, the EV adoption process is being led by two-wheelers with several established as well as new players entering the fray. The passenger vehicle segment for EVs is dominated by Tata Motors while every luxury brand here too has at least one option available now.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

As such, component manufacturers are keen to make the most of the changing times. “This marks the first time that a tyre such as EnergyDrive has been launched aimed at four-wheeler EVs in India," said Arnab Banerjee, COOO at CEAT, on the new tyre range launched. "Our EnergyDrive range of tyres with CALM technology, tackle this problem for EV owners in the country. We hope to emerge as the preferred tyre for EV owners."

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: CEAT EV Electric car Electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
World’s biggest crude exporter plans record hike, may hit fuel prices in India
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special
Sound absorbing tyres for electric cars launched in India. Check what's special
Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted under wraps ahead of launch, will rival Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted under wraps ahead of launch, will rival Tata Nexon EV
Kerala government to launch its own online e-taxi service
Kerala government to launch its own online e-taxi service
How to use Google Street View for navigation
How to use Google Street View for navigation

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city