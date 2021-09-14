After EQC success, Mercedes may drive in EQE and EQB electric vehicles to India

Mercedes drove in EQC, its first-ever electric car, in India back in late 2020 and the launch was before many other prominent markets in the world. Underlining its commitment towards electric mobility, Mercedes-Benz India has already opened bookings for the second batch of EQC even as there is a strong indication that the EQE sedan and EQB compact SUV will also be brought in here in the times to come.

Both these models have been listed on the company's India website.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE recently made its world debut at the IAA Munich. Based on the electric architecture EVA2, this electric vehicle has a sporty look and is more compact than the EQS model which too was showcased recently. The EQE sits on 21-inch wheels and has a wheelbase that is 90 mm shorter compared to the EQS. Its external dimensions are comparable to the brand's CLS model whereas its internal dimension exceeds the current E-Class model series.

(Also read | It's Mercedes. It's Maybach. It's EQS. It's an EV: It's Mercedes Maybach EQS EV)

With a battery pack of 90kWh capacity that provides the EQE EV with a stated range of 660 km. The power output of the EV stands at 288 bhp and has a peak torque of 530 Nm.

Considering how successful the E Class has been through the years in India, the EQE may well taste a degree of success here as well. But eyes may also be peeled for the EQB.

The Mercedes EQB made its European debut recently and has been made available in two trims - EQB 300 and EQB 350. This compact all-electric SUV has seven seats. The interiors of the electric SUV sport rose-gold accents over various elements. It also has a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display that will be equipped with augmented-reality navigation. The system will be powered by the latest iteration of MBUX software, said the automaker.

(Also read | On World EV Day, here are 50 new Indian cities where Mercedes EQC is going)

Both the trims of the EV come with a 66.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that will provide a range of 419 km. With an all-wheel drive, the EQB 300 variant is capable to create a power of 225 hp and a torque of 390 Nm whereas the EQB 350 can generate a power of 288 hp and a torque of 521 Nm.

The EQB SUV will be launched in the United States next year, however, Mercedes-Benz is yet to declare when it will bring these two EQ products into the Indian market.