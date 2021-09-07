It's Mercedes. It's Maybach. It's EQS. It's an EV: It's Mercedes Maybach EQS EV

Looking for a regal ride powered as much by battery as by its sheer opulence? Say hello to the Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric vehicle that has now been showcased in concept form at the IAA Auto Show in Germany's Munich. Not only does the Mercedes-Maybach EQS EV concept look like the ride of the rich and famous from the future, it has the performance credentials to make every other electric vehicle appear rather jaded.

The sheer audacity of the luxurious road presence of Mercedes Maybach EQS concept can be gauged from its face.

The EQS forms a crucial part of Mercedes' foray into the world of electric mobility. The company has confirmed ambitious plans of going all-electric in the years to come and the EQS will sit at the very top of the sedan product line. But a Maybach EQS may just raise the level several notches higher.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS exterior highlights:

The concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS gets a mammoth panel as the front grille, complete with vertical strips done in chrome. The lower portion gets generous chrome treatment too while the LED lights complete a stylish profile.

Showcased in two-tone colour combination - Obsidian Black Metallic and Zircon Red Metallic, the concept EV from Mercedes-Benz has integrated door handles that auto open for passengers while the entire door opens automatically for the driver. There is chrome used around the side window lines as well while massive 24-inch wheels elevate the sense of premium visual appeal.

The side profile of Mercedes Maybach EQS concept.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS cabin highlights:

Mercedes has been ambitious when it comes to offering a plush and connected cabin for its top-of-the-line vehicles. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS concept has a cabin that is inspired by yacthing. How? Well, the rear section features white piano lacquer and rose gold-colored accents while there is a Deep-Sea Blue shade on other materials here. Faux fur has been used to wrap the flooring.

It may be hard to imagine this as the cabin of a luxury car but trust Mercedes to raise the level of opulence on offer inside Maybach EQS concept.

The front passengers too are offered with a massively generous dose of luxury. There are three display screens but all coming together for a seamless visual appeal. The circular air vents have been garnished with high-gloss chrome treatment.

Check out the absolutely gorgeous front cabin section of the Mercedes Maybach EQS concept.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS range:

Mercedes claims that the EQS SUV in production form will have a range of around 600 kms. It will hit production lines in 2022. The Maybach EQS is likely to follow and could offer a similar drive range as well.