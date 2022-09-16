With Nexon, Tigor, Tiago, Tata expects its EVs to make up 20% of overall sales

HT Auto
Tata Motors is all set to drive in its third electric car - the Tiago EV - later this month. Nexon EV family with three trims and Tigor EV currently contribute around 10 per cent of Tata's overall monthly sales.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 12:43 PM
Tata Motors currently dominates the electric vehicle segment in India with a staggering 85 per cent market share. Its upcoming Tiago EV, which is expected to be the most affordable EV in India, is expected to further strengthen Tata's stronghold over the passenger EV segment.
At a time when Mahindra and Mahindra promises to step up in the EV segment with as many as six launches in coming years, Tata Motors is quietly, but decisively, heading towards an unassailable position in the Indian EV space. The Nexon EV and the Tigor EV have already bolstered Tata Motors in the electric passenger vehicle segment. With the upcoming Tiago EV, Tata's lead over all other carmakers is expected to increase further. The company expects EVs to contribute around 20 per cent of its overall car sales in India in the next three years.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the carmaker aims to hit 50,000 unit sales mark this year with its electric vehicles like Nexon EV and Tigor EV. "Right now, it (electric vehicles penetration) is between 8-8.5 per cent and the models in which we have electric, it is roughly 25 per cent. Last year, we ended at 5 per cent. Before that we were at 2 per cent and the year before that it was 1 per cent," said Chandra.

Tata has recently launched the Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime to add to its electric car fleet. Tiago EV, the third electric vehicle from Tata stable, will make debut on September 28.

According to Chandra, EV demand in India remains quite strong but poses challenge to carmakers regarding supply chain issues, especially batteries. He also said that the semiconductor shortage issue is under control, but not yet resolved.

Tata Motors plans to launch at least two more electric cars after the Tiago EV in the next couple of years. The carmaker also showcased two electric concept models - Cuurv and Avinya - earlier this year. Both the concept cars are expected to enter production in coming years.

Currently, all other EV makers lag far behind Tata Motors in terms of sales. The closest rival is MG Motor with its ZS EV. However, Mahindra with its upcoming EVs could pose some challenge to the segment leader in future.

