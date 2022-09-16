Tata Tiago EV unveil on Sep 28, will be India's most-affordable electric car

Tiago will become the only hatchback model in India with petrol engine, CNG kit as well as battery power as options.

Tata Motors will officially unveil what could well be the most significant electric car on Indian roads come September 28. The Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) will be showcased to the country and the world, and will be the most-affordable battery-powered option in the market once subsequently launched.

Tata Motors had been working on Tiago EV for quite some time but an official confirmation came on World EV Day on September 9. The company has a lion's share in the battery-powered electric vehicle segment with Nexon EV dominating sales. And while Tigor EV has also received a largely positive response, it is the affordability aspect of Tiago EV that could actually take zero-emission vehicles to the masses like never before.

Although not much detail is known about the Tiago EV, it is expected that it would continue to make use of Ziptron technology that also powers Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The battery options may be carried forward from Tata XPres-T electric sedan that is offered for fleet operators. This means a a high-energy-density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh. The power output in case of XPres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque. But then again, the Tiago EV may also get the comparatively more capable battery from the Tigor - a 26kWh lithium-ion unit. This, on the Tigor EV, produces 75 hp and offers 170 Nm. Much would depend on how Tata Motors plans to price its latest electric offering.

In terms of design, expect Tiago EV to look largely similar to its non-battery version but with minor tweaks. The customary blue highlights and ‘EV’ badges are certain though while the car is also likely to get the Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey body hues that are exclusive to Tata's EVs.

