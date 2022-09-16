HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Unveil On Sep 28, Will Be India's Most Affordable Electric Car

Tata Tiago EV unveil on Sep 28, will be India's most-affordable electric car

Tiago will become the only hatchback model in India with petrol engine, CNG kit as well as battery power as options.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 11:07 AM
Tiago EV is all set to become the fourth electric car from Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.
Tiago EV is all set to become the fourth electric car from Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.
Tiago EV is all set to become the fourth electric car from Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.
Tiago EV is all set to become the fourth electric car from Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.

Tata Motors will officially unveil what could well be the most significant electric car on Indian roads come September 28. The Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) will be showcased to the country and the world, and will be the most-affordable battery-powered option in the market once subsequently launched.

Tata Motors had been working on Tiago EV for quite some time but an official confirmation came on World EV Day on September 9. The company has a lion's share in the battery-powered electric vehicle segment with Nexon EV dominating sales. And while Tigor EV has also received a largely positive response, it is the affordability aspect of Tiago EV that could actually take zero-emission vehicles to the masses like never before.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Elantra (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Elantra
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Although not much detail is known about the Tiago EV, it is expected that it would continue to make use of Ziptron technology that also powers Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The battery options may be carried forward from Tata XPres-T electric sedan that is offered for fleet operators. This means a a high-energy-density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh. The power output in case of XPres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque. But then again, the Tiago EV may also get the comparatively more capable battery from the Tigor - a 26kWh lithium-ion unit. This, on the Tigor EV, produces 75 hp and offers 170 Nm. Much would depend on how Tata Motors plans to price its latest electric offering.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of design, expect Tiago EV to look largely similar to its non-battery version but with minor tweaks. The customary blue highlights and ‘EV’ badges are certain though while the car is also likely to get the Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey body hues that are exclusive to Tata's EVs.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV Tiago EV Tiago
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
With Nexon, Tigor, Tiago, Tata expects its EVs to make up 20% of overall sales
With Nexon, Tigor, Tiago, Tata expects its EVs to make up 20% of overall sales
Watch: All-electric BMW Dune Taxi breaks cover
Watch: All-electric BMW Dune Taxi breaks cover
How to wear seatbelts without feeling choked? A simple guide to safety essential
How to wear seatbelts without feeling choked? A simple guide to safety essential
Tata Tiago EV unveil on Sep 28, will be India's most-affordable electric car
Tata Tiago EV unveil on Sep 28, will be India's most-affordable electric car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city