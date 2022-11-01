HT Auto
Watch: Tesla Semi electric pickup in action in new video

When not loaded, the Tesla Semi pickup truck can accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as five seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 11:45 AM
Tesla Semi was showing off its skills at round-about Silver Springs in Nevada (@HinrichsZane/Twitter)
While the Tesla Semi was first unveiled in 2017, the electric pick up truck's mass production is nearing, and recently a prototype was spotted making rounds in Nevada. In a video posted by noted Tesla enthusiast, a Tesla Semi seems to be approaching a stop sign, coming to a complete stop, and then speeding uphill so quickly that it seemed like an otherworldly vehicle.

Though the video doesn't give a lot of context, it mentions that the Tesla Semi was showing off its skills at round-about Silver Springs. Tesla has earlier claimed that the electric pickup truck, when unloaded, can do 0-60 mph in as little as five seconds. Given that, it is not surprising to see the vehicle accelerate at such speed in the video, regardless of whether or not that trailer in tow is loaded down or not.

(Also read | Will Twitter takeover distract Elon Musk from Tesla command centre?)

When fully loaded at 82,000 pounds or nearly 37,200 kg, the Semi pickup truck is said to be capable of the achieving the same acceleration in 20 seconds. Tough that sounds a bit slow but compared to an average car these days but it is much faster than what many diesel semi-trucks can take.

Zanegler has also posted some other videos showing the Semi pickup truck passing others on the highway and the videos only make it clear that speed is an integral feature of the electric pickup truck.

Tesla Semi electric truck claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres or 500 miles on a single charge and will be able to tow 80,000 lbs. The truck could even come with a higher payload capacity as compared to its diesel-powered counterparts. It also claimed that the electric truck will not break down in its first million miles of running. Tesla Semi is also claimed to offer an efficiency of more than 0.80 km per kWh, through its aerodynamics and powerful electric powertrain.

 

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Semi electric vehicle EV electric mobility
