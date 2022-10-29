Will Twitter takeover distract Elon Musk from Tesla command center?

Concerns Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over control at Twitter may distract him from his electric vehicle dreams are on the rise.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently walked into the Twitter HQ to formally complete the takeover of the social-media company after months of speculation and controversies. A number of high-ranking officials - including CEO Parag Agarwal - were almost instantly shown the door, there is also speculation now on how well Musk would be able to steer both Twitter and Tesla.

Musk is the man in charge for not just Tesla but a brain-chip startup called Neuralink, tunneling firm the Boring company and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX. With Twitter now added to the high-profile briefcase of the world's wealthiest person, is Musk pushing his limits? “He is stretching himself thin," Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading, was quoted as saying by Reuters. "You have to be concerned that maybe we're not going to get as much attention on Tesla as we were (getting) in the past because Twitter's going to be a big project for him."

Many also believe that the Twitter acquisition could not have come at a more precarious time for Tesla, the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer. While the EV giant does enjoy a massive dominance in the battery-powered personal mobility space, recent times have seen rivals - most well-established auto giants like Mercedes, Ford, GM and Volkswagen - have been gunning for glory. Perhaps at Tesla's expense.

Tesla has been trying to foray into newer paths in a bid to ramp up production as well as sales. Musk has been eying new markets to expand Tesla's presence, even hinting at a new and more affordable EV that would cost less than the Model 3. He has also been scouting for new sites for newer manufacturing plants which could come up in the UK and somewhere in south-east Asia.

But this is precisely what the concern may be, now with Musk focusing on Twitter. Will he be able to spearhead Tesla's advance as well as he has in the past? Or will Twitter and ‘setting the bird free’ consume most of his energy?

