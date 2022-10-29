HT Auto
Home Auto News Will Twitter Takeover Distract Elon Musk From Tesla Command Center?

Will Twitter takeover distract Elon Musk from Tesla command center?

Concerns Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over control at Twitter may distract him from his electric vehicle dreams are on the rise.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 09:32 AM
File photo: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
File photo: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
File photo: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration. (REUTERS)
File photo: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently walked into the Twitter HQ to formally complete the takeover of the social-media company after months of speculation and controversies. A number of high-ranking officials - including CEO Parag Agarwal - were almost instantly shown the door, there is also speculation now on how well Musk would be able to steer both Twitter and Tesla.

Musk is the man in charge for not just Tesla but a brain-chip startup called Neuralink, tunneling firm the Boring company and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX. With Twitter now added to the high-profile briefcase of the world's wealthiest person, is Musk pushing his limits? “He is stretching himself thin," Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading, was quoted as saying by Reuters. "You have to be concerned that maybe we're not going to get as much attention on Tesla as we were (getting) in the past because Twitter's going to be a big project for him."

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Many also believe that the Twitter acquisition could not have come at a more precarious time for Tesla, the world's biggest electric vehicle manufacturer. While the EV giant does enjoy a massive dominance in the battery-powered personal mobility space, recent times have seen rivals - most well-established auto giants like Mercedes, Ford, GM and Volkswagen - have been gunning for glory. Perhaps at Tesla's expense.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tesla has been trying to foray into newer paths in a bid to ramp up production as well as sales. Musk has been eying new markets to expand Tesla's presence, even hinting at a new and more affordable EV that would cost less than the Model 3. He has also been scouting for new sites for newer manufacturing plants which could come up in the UK and somewhere in south-east Asia.

But this is precisely what the concern may be, now with Musk focusing on Twitter. Will he be able to spearhead Tesla's advance as well as he has in the past? Or will Twitter and ‘setting the bird free’ consume most of his energy?

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Twitter EV Electric vehicle electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Will Twitter takeover distract Elon Musk from Tesla command center?
Will Twitter takeover distract Elon Musk from Tesla command center?
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a beast machine
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a beast machine
BMW has some big plans for luxury SUV owners
BMW has some big plans for luxury SUV owners

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city