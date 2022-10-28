HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Ceo Parag Agrawal: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal: Report

Elon Musk, who was earlier planning to buy stake in the social media platform, is expected to speak to Twitter employees on Friday if the deal has been officially finalised.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after he took charge of the social media platform early on Friday. (AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after he took charge of the social media platform early on Friday. (AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after he took charge of the social media platform early on Friday. (AFP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (right) reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after he took charge of the social media platform early on Friday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly added another feather to his cap. According to sources, Musk has acquired Twitter, a popular social media platform, in a late night move on Thursday. Elon Musk, who owns world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla as well as space agency SpaceX, is now the new owner of Twitter. According to media reports, his first action after taking over Twitter was to fire the Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Musk had earlier offered to buy out Twitter at a cost of $44 billion. However, it is not confirmed yet if the deal has been officially closed.

A report by The New York Times said that Musk has closed the deal and 'has started cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives'. Besides Agrawal and Gadde, he also reportedly removed Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett. The report said, “At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office." However, it is not known who the person was.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Earlier on Thursday, Elon Musk wrote a long message to advertisers on Twitter. He shared the message on Twitter, which read, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Elon Musk is now expected to speak to Twitter employees on Friday if the deal has been officially finalised. The Tesla CEO had visited the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco earlier this week to meet engineers and advertising executives. Musk plans to change how Twitter functions by changing its content moderation rules, increase Twitter's subscriber base and revenue and laying off employees. Though he wanted to back off from the deal until a few weeks ago, he changed his stance after he faced legal challenges.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Twitter Parag Agrawal
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal: Report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal: Report
How to transfer ownership of a two-wheeler online?
How to transfer ownership of a two-wheeler online?
Honda inaugurates new BigWing dealership in New Delhi
Honda inaugurates new BigWing dealership in New Delhi
Delhi International Airport to deploy 57 electric vehicles to reduce emissions
Delhi International Airport to deploy 57 electric vehicles to reduce emissions
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city