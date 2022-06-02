HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4xe Gives Rides To A Pet Dinosaur

Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe gives rides to a pet dinosaur

Jeep Wrangler's association with Jurassic film franchise goes back to 1993.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 12:32 PM
Jeep SUVs are expected to be featured in the new Jurassic World film.
Jeep SUVs are expected to be featured in the new Jurassic World film.
Jeep SUVs are expected to be featured in the new Jurassic World film.
Jeep SUVs are expected to be featured in the new Jurassic World film.

Jeep has launched a global marketing campaign in association with the Jurassic World film franchise, and in its latest TV commercial, a pet dinosaur is shown taking a ride in a Jeep Wrangler 4Xe. The idea is scary, but unique for sure. The one-minute video features the owner of the Jeep Wrangler 4Xe adopting an orphaned baby dinosaur as his pet. The video gives us a glimpse of a Jeep Grand Cherokee as well. The TVC also shows how the dinosaur sleeps in the SUV. It looks downright adorable until, in the end, the mummy dinosaur shows up and ruins everything.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Jeep Meridian first-drive review: The ‘deceptive’ family SUV has a wild heart)

Automakers often take unique marketing strategies to reveal their products. Jeep seems to be relying on the latest movie of the Jurassic World franchise to showcase its Wrangler 4Xe. The iconic SUV manufacturer under the Stellantis umbrella's association with Jurassic World is nothing new. To be precise, Jeep Wrangler's relationship with dinosaurs goes way back to 1993.

We all probably remember the first Jurassic Park movie and how it featured 1992 Jeep Wrangler. It even outran a chasing T-rex if you remember the scene. In the Jurassic World too Jeep Wrangler was featured. In interaction with Motor1, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said the company is very keen to offer special edition Jeeps to the movie. While he didn't confirm anything, his comment indicates that Jeep wants to take the association between the brand and the Jurassic World film franchise to the next level.

Meunier reportedly said that the Jeep brand has substantially expanded in the three decades since the first appearance of the Wrangler in the original Jurassic Park film. "We have entered into new SUV segments, we have increased our global production footprint and, with the rollout of our 4xe electrified portfolio that includes the Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep brand is developing the most capable and sustainable 4x4 vehicles in the world, satisfying the needs of our expanding global Jeep community," he further added.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Wrangler electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Wrangler 4Xe
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In pics: Kia EV6 electric vehicle makes it way to Indian car market
In pics: Kia EV6 electric vehicle makes it way to Indian car market
Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at ₹59.95 lakh
Kia EV6 electric vehicle launched in India at 59.95 lakh
Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe gives rides to a pet dinosaur
Watch: Jeep Wrangler 4Xe gives rides to a pet dinosaur
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Hero MotoCorp sees nearly three-fold jump in sales in May
Hero MotoCorp sees nearly three-fold jump in sales in May

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city