Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Volvo Cars India is all set to announce the price of XC40 Recharge, its first ever electric vehicle for the Indian market. Volvo will reveal the price of the XC40 Recharge tomorrow, July 26, during a virtual launch. The Swedish carmaker had earlier unveiled the XC40 Recharge electric SUV, but the scheduled launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The XC40 Recharge is the electric version of one of Volvo's most popular models in India. The carmaker will locally assemble the XC40 Recharge, which could lead to lower than expected price for the electric SUV.

Along with the launch, Volvo is also expected to open the bookings for the XC40 Recharge SUV. Expect the deliveries to start closer to the festive season this year. Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV will rival the likes of Kia EV6 among other premium electric cars in the market.

Powered by a 78kWh battery pack, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can run 418 kms without the need to recharge. The electric SUV can also generate 408 hp of maximum power and 660 Nm of peak torque. It gets up to 418 km WLTP range on a single charge. The electric SUV supports 150 kw DC fast charging units which can recharge the XC40 electric SUV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes.

As far as the design is concerned, there is not much difference between the XC40 standard model and the electric iteration. The only visible changes are the grille, which comes covered, missing exhaust pipes, different set of alloy wheels and the XC40 Recharge badging.

On the inside, the Volvo XC40 Recharge offers a 12.3-inch driver's fully digital screen and a new 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that has been developed in coordination with Google. There are other features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and more. The XC40 Recharge SUV in India will be offered with 100% leather-free upholstery.

Expect the Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV to be priced in the range between ₹60 lakh and ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom). This will pitch it up against Kia EV6, also priced similarly. Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is expected to launch later this year, will also be one of the rivals for XC40 Recharge.

