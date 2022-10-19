Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV

The XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first electric car in India, was launched at ₹ 55.90 lakh earlier this year. It received 150 bookings within first few hours.

Volvo Car India has rolled out the first locally assembled unit of the XC40 Recharge SUV, its first electric car in the country. The electric SUV was rolled out today (October 19) from its Hoskote manufacturing facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge was first showcased in India earlier this year and was launched in July. The XC40 Recharge is the first locally assembled luxury electric SUV to roll out in India as the Swedish carmaker aims to push for EVs in its portfolio for Indian customers in coming days.

The XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first electric car in India, was launched at ₹55.90 lakh earlier this year. The electric SUV received positive response since the time bookings were opened, clocking more than 150 bookings within the first few hours.

Volvo had announced in May that it would start local assembly of all its electric cars in India. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said that the roll-out of the first locally assembled unit is a historic landmark for the carmaker. “Today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. This was tested during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, have been capped at 180 kmph.

Volvo is expected to start deliveries by this month itself. Volvo will also offer three-year package on warranty, services and road-side assistance. The XC40 Recharge battery will come with a 8-year warranty and one wallbox charger of 11kW capacity.

The XC40 Recharge rivals the likes of Kia EV6, being nearly ₹4 lakh cheaper than the Korean EV launched earlier this year at around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also take on luxury EVs such as Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC among others.

First Published Date: