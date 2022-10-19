HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Rolls Out First Unit Of Locally Assembled Xc40 Recharge Electric Suv

Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV

The XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first electric car in India, was launched at 55.90 lakh earlier this year. It received 150 bookings within first few hours.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM
The first unit of the locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge has rolled out.
The first unit of the locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge has rolled out.
The first unit of the locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge has rolled out.
The first unit of the locally assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge has rolled out.

Volvo Car India has rolled out the first locally assembled unit of the XC40 Recharge SUV, its first electric car in the country. The electric SUV was rolled out today (October 19) from its Hoskote manufacturing facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge was first showcased in India earlier this year and was launched in July. The XC40 Recharge is the first locally assembled luxury electric SUV to roll out in India as the Swedish carmaker aims to push for EVs in its portfolio for Indian customers in coming days.

The XC40 Recharge, Volvo's first electric car in India, was launched at 55.90 lakh earlier this year. The electric SUV received positive response since the time bookings were opened, clocking more than 150 bookings within the first few hours.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Volvo had announced in May that it would start local assembly of all its electric cars in India. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India, said that the roll-out of the first locally assembled unit is a historic landmark for the carmaker. “Today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. This was tested during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, have been capped at 180 kmph.

Volvo is expected to start deliveries by this month itself. Volvo will also offer three-year package on warranty, services and road-side assistance. The XC40 Recharge battery will come with a 8-year warranty and one wallbox charger of 11kW capacity.

The XC40 Recharge rivals the likes of Kia EV6, being nearly 4 lakh cheaper than the Korean EV launched earlier this year at around 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also take on luxury EVs such as Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC among others.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: XC40 Recharge Volvo
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India
This Volvo EV will have interiors made of recycled plastics from pet bottles
This Volvo EV will have interiors made of recycled plastics from pet bottles
Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV
Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV
Porsche clocks best-ever sales year in India with three months to go
Porsche clocks best-ever sales year in India with three months to go
Ultraviolette F77 bookings to begin on October 23: Key facts about the e-bike
Ultraviolette F77 bookings to begin on October 23: Key facts about the e-bike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city