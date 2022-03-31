Volkswagen aims to compete with Tesla Giga Berlin with Trinity EV plant: Report

Volkswagen is aiming to finalize plans for its Trinity EV plant within a few weeks, right after Tesla has started its Giga Berlin. The German auto giant aims to catch up speeds with its US rival, claims a report by Reuters. The EV plant will be built with an investment of $2.2 billion and is expected to start operation in 2026. This plant is expected to play a crucial role in the automaker's electric vehicle strategy, especially the Trinity project that aims to roll out multiple electric cars across different body styles.

Tesla claims that Giga Berlin is currently capable of rolling out one Model Y electric crossover in 10 hours. Volkswagen aims to cut the rolling out time of EVs even further at its Trinity plant. For that, it aims to use multiple advanced technologies. The automaker plans to use large die casting and cut the number of components in its EVs significantly.

Volkswagen brand production chief Christian Vollmer said that the automaker's goal is clear. "We want to set the standard with our production. If we can get to 10 hours, we have achieved something big."

The report claims that at the Trinity plant, Volkswagen will condense multiple work steps into one through automation, shrinking the size of the body shop and reducing the number of jobs requiring uncomfortable physical labour. The automaker dubs this as an expansion of human-robot cooperation.

Volkswagen is currently the second-largest automaker in the world, only behind Toyota. The German auto major aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the global EV market through its multiple brands including Skoda, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Bentley and VW. The Trinity plant is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

