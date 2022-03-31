HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Aims To Compete With Tesla Giga Berlin With Trinity Ev Plant: Report

Volkswagen aims to compete with Tesla Giga Berlin with Trinity EV plant: Report

Volkswagen Trinity EV plant is slated to be operational by 2026.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 12:59 PM
Volkswagen trinity plant is expected to play a key role in the brand's EV strategy. (AP)
Volkswagen trinity plant is expected to play a key role in the brand's EV strategy. (AP)
Volkswagen trinity plant is expected to play a key role in the brand's EV strategy. (AP)
Volkswagen trinity plant is expected to play a key role in the brand's EV strategy.

Volkswagen is aiming to finalize plans for its Trinity EV plant within a few weeks, right after Tesla has started its Giga Berlin. The German auto giant aims to catch up speeds with its US rival, claims a report by Reuters. The EV plant will be built with an investment of $2.2 billion and is expected to start operation in 2026. This plant is expected to play a crucial role in the automaker's electric vehicle strategy, especially the Trinity project that aims to roll out multiple electric cars across different body styles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Volkswagen Virtus hits production line, all set to take on City, Verna, Ciaz)

Tesla claims that Giga Berlin is currently capable of rolling out one Model Y electric crossover in 10 hours. Volkswagen aims to cut the rolling out time of EVs even further at its Trinity plant. For that, it aims to use multiple advanced technologies. The automaker plans to use large die casting and cut the number of components in its EVs significantly.

Volkswagen brand production chief Christian Vollmer said that the automaker's goal is clear. "We want to set the standard with our production. If we can get to 10 hours, we have achieved something big."

The report claims that at the Trinity plant, Volkswagen will condense multiple work steps into one through automation, shrinking the size of the body shop and reducing the number of jobs requiring uncomfortable physical labour. The automaker dubs this as an expansion of human-robot cooperation.

Volkswagen is currently the second-largest automaker in the world, only behind Toyota. The German auto major aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the global EV market through its multiple brands including Skoda, Seat, Audi, Porsche, Bentley and VW. The Trinity plant is expected to play a key role in that strategy.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Tesla electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
German court orders Tesla to buy back a Model 3, owner unhappy with Autopilot
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
Top two-wheeler launches in March 2022: Quick recap
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling
BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city