HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory To Suspend Production For Two Weeks In July

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory to suspend production for two weeks in July

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory manufactures Model 3 and Model Y cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 02:30 PM
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai. (File Photo)

Tesla is planning to suspend most of its production at the Shanghai Gigafactory for two weeks in July owing to a pending upgrade of the site, reports Reuters. The EV manufacturer is reportedly aiming to boost the facility's production capacity closer to its goal of rolling out 22,000 cars every week. The upgrade would enable the car brand to reach closer to its goal and produce a record-high number of electric vehicles by the end of next month, claims the report.

(Also Read: Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, carmaker assures probe)

The move comes after a two-month-long Covid-19-related lockdown in Shanghai delayed the automaker's original plan to reach a production threshold of 8,000 units of Model 3 and 14,000 units of Model Ys every week at the facility by mid-May. Currently, the Shanghai Gigafactory rolls out 17,000 Model 3 and Model Y EVs every week since mid-June.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The move comes in line with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's previous announcement of increasing production and sales volume. Musk previously said that the auto man8ufacturer's constraints are much more in raw materials and being able to scale up production. "We are increasing production capacity as fast as humanly possible," he further added.

The ongoing raw material crisis including several crucial parts like microchips has impacted Tesla's production like several other automakers around the world. However, with the situation easing slowly, Tesla is now aiming to ramp up its production. Tesla's Shanghai Goigafactory is the first such plant outside the US for the automaker. It has been manufacturing two of the carmaker's top-selling electric cars - Model 3 and Model Y. Besides selling these models in the Chinese domestic market, Tesla is also exporting the EVs to several overseas countries.

A ramped-up production means Tesla would be able to increase its export volume and reduce the waiting period for the customers who have already booked a Tesla car. Currently, the waiting period for the Chinese customers for the made-in-China Tesla cars is between 10-24 weeks, while in Australia, customers have to wait until the first quarter of the next year.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 02:30 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki to pull the plug on 20 motorcycles this year
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki to pull the plug on 20 motorcycles this year
Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ title by Global NCAP
Mahindra XUV700 awarded ‘Safer Choice’ title by Global NCAP
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory to suspend production for two weeks in July
Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory to suspend production for two weeks in July
India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP
India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP
Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023
Tesla Cybertruck design ‘finally locked’; production to begin from mid 2023

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city