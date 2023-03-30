HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Semi Is The New Newsmaker In Town, Being Stranded For Software Glitches

Tesla Semi is the new newsmaker in town, being stranded for software glitches

Not long ago, Tesla delivered its first electric Semi truck to one of its first customers, PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito-Lay. It made quite some headlines worldwide, but now, the Tesla Semi has been making headlines again, and this time it is for the wrong reasons. There are many reports of stranded Tesla Semis, though they may be experiencing a display issue, not a typical breakdown.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 14:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Several Tesla Semi being stranded have been reported owing to a software glitch issue.
Several Tesla Semi being stranded have been reported owing to a software glitch issue.
Several Tesla Semi being stranded have been reported owing to a software glitch issue.
Several Tesla Semi being stranded have been reported owing to a software glitch issue.

Teslarati has reported about the electric hauliers being broken down on the side of the road or being towed. However, it is unclear what caused them to be stranded, but the report points out a software glitch. Tesla itself has not said anything about it so far.

Also Read : Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China

A Tesla Semi on the side of the road or being moved on a trailer could undoubtedly be out of commission, but there are also other reasons one could be parked or transported in such a way. The report states that at least some of the Tesla Semi breakdowns were caused by a software-related glitch. In those cases, the electric trucks were not actually broken down, but the drivers had to pull over to figure out why the EV's screens were sometimes flickering and even shutting off temporarily, causing difficulty for the drivers.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As the report suggests, at least eight times, Tesla Semi electric trucks were spotted with what appeared to be some sort of issues. It also claims that the drivers had to pull over since they were unsure what to do when the interior displays acted up. Eventually, those Tesla Semis were towed.

Interestingly, a wide range of functions in every Tesla vehicle are performed by accessing the touchscreen. When a screen acts up, it becomes difficult for the driver to control the various functions of the vehicle, which is what exactly happened with the specific Tesla Semis.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Semi electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city