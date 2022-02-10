HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy

Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy

A select number of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars have been affected by this removal of steering rack ECU.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 06:47 PM
Tesla Model 3 is one of the impacted cars.
Tesla Model 3 is one of the impacted cars.

Electric car major Tesla has removed steering rack ECU from some of its Model 3 and Model Y EVs last year, which were built at the automaker's Shanghai plant, reports CNBC. The steering rack issue in question is primarily used as a backup.

(Also Read: Tesla issuing recall of 26,000 vehicles due to heat pump failures)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

As Tesla has removed the ECU from its select Model 3 and Model Y cars, several thousand vehicles in China, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries have been impacted. Interestingly, the automaker has not disclosed the change officially.

Removal of the steering rack ECU from these affected electric cars means, these particular Tesla cars will not be able to receive Level 3 autonomous driving features through the over-the-air (OTA) software update, like the other Tesla cars around the world. The owners of the affected Tesla cars will have to get a steering rack retrofit at the Tesla service centre if they want to receive the auto company's latest autonomous driving features.

The report claims that Tesla discussed whether it needed to notify customers about the removal of the steering rack ECU. Ultimately the EV major decided not to inform the consumers about this change until the Level 3 autonomous driving feature is available for its cars.

The report also claims that the vast majority of its impacted Model 3 and Model Y electric cars were initially delivered to customers in China, here just one per cent of customers are opting for the $12,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are two of the most selling electric cars from the US-based car major. The car brand is currently working on its FSD technology that is expected to take the game up one notch up from the current semi-autonomous driving technology popularly called Autopilot.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2022, 06:47 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Model 3 Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
Tesla recalls around 5.79 lakh cars in the US over pedestrian warning risk sound
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
What makes diesel cars munch more miles than petrol ones: Know here
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Tesla removes steering rack ECU, can't receive OTA update for Level 3 autonomy
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city