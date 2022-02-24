HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Plans Giga Shanghai Expansion, Aims More Than Double Production

Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production

Tesla Giga Shanghai currently acts as its main production hub.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 06:20 PM
Tesla aims more than double production growth in China. (REUTERS)
Tesla aims more than double production growth in China. (REUTERS)

US electric vehicle major Tesla aims to expand its production capacity in China by more than double the current volume and in an attempt to achieve that target, the automaker is planning to start working on the expansion of its plant in Shanghai. Reuters reports, the EV manufacturer is expected to start working on the Giga Shanghai facility as soon as next month.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: BMW Group launches all-electric Mini Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range)

The move comes at a time when the demand for electric vehicles in China and in other markets across the world is growing exponentially. Once the expended Giga Shanghai facility is fully functional, Tesla will have the capacity to roll out up to two million cars every year from its Shanghai plant. However, this will depend on the availability of parts, reports the news agency.

The Giga Shanghai acts as the automaker's main export hub. Besides catering to the Chinese market, Tesla exports made-in-China cars to other markets as well. Currently, the automaker manufactures Tesla Moel 3 and Moel Y electric cars in Guga Shanghai, which are two bestselling cars from the brand. Once finished, the expanded production facility would give Tesla EV-dedicated production capacity in the world's largest auto market on a par with more established brands in China.

For example, Toyota Motor Corp built 1.6 million vehicles in China in 2021. General Motors produced 1.4 million vehicles with its major Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp. Volkswagen plans to have a production capacity of one million EVs in China by 2023.

Tesla has not revealed any information regarding the planned expansion and the timetable for completion. The EV major started production at its Shanghai plant, which is also known as the Gigafactory 3, less than a year after breaking ground.

The automaker has already projected to increase its weekly production to about 22,000 vehicles at the Shanghai plant in the coming months. Last year, Tesla's China-made cars accounted for around half of the 936,000 vehicles it delivered globally.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 06:20 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
Tesla Semi could get automatic tyre inflation technology, suggests new patent
In Pics: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter first ride review
In Pics: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter first ride review
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter
TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city