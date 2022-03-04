HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 Stops On Highway, Gets Hit By Two Other Vehicles Killing Driver

Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver

The crash involving Tesla Model 3 left one dead and other people injured.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 08:10 AM
The driver of the Tesla Model 3 was killed due to the accident. (REUTERS)
The driver of the Tesla Model 3 was killed due to the accident. (REUTERS)

Tesla has made headlines again for the wrong reason when a Model 3 electric compact sedan was abruptly stopped on a highway in Independence, Missouri and hit by two other vehicles. The Tesla driver was killed in the accident, while the passenger of the car as well as the occupants of the two other vehicles that impacted the Model 3 survived with minor injuries.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla bullish on getting approval to start production in its German factory)

The crash took place on 27th February on I-70, just east of Kansas City. As Independence Police Department has said, the Tesla came to a complete stop in the middle of the road and two approaching vehicles failed to avoid it. The electric car was driven by a 74-year-old man, who died due to the impact.

The Missouri Police Department has said that their initial investigation indicates that the Tesla faced a mechanical issue that caused the vehicle to lose power and stop in the roadway. As a result, approaching vehicles were unable to avoid colliding with them.

The police also said that everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is currently under investigation. The police have also said that investigators will be working to extract vital data from onboard computers of the Model 3.

This crash happened at a time when the NHTSA recently launched an investigation into reports of phantom braking happened to numerous Tesla models. Several Tesla owners have reported that their cars are randomly slamming on the brakes without reason. Such abrupt braking on a busy highway or city road in the middle of traffic could cause a serious accident, which could be fatal.

This is not the first time Tesla cars have been involved in accidents due to technical mishaps. Previously, Tesla's famous semi-autonomous driving system Autopilot has been accused of being glitchy on several occasions, resulting in major accidents.

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 08:09 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3 electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp showcases new EV brand Vida ahead of upcoming launch
Hero MotoCorp showcases new EV brand Vida ahead of upcoming launch
BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla Model 3 stops on highway, gets hit by two other vehicles killing driver
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Tesla CEO Elon Musk invites worker union to hold vote at its California plant
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city