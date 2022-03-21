Tesla faces a lawsuit by Paris taxi driver over fatal crash

Three people were seriously hurt and another 17 were injured in the accident that took place in Paris in December 2021.

A Paris taxi driver whose Tesla Model 3 crashed in December last year, killing one person, has filed a lawsuit against US electric carmaker. The taxi driver filed a criminal complaint alleging that Tesla had put the lives of others in danger. The accident that took place in the French capital in December last year, saw the off-duty taxi driver's Tesla ploughed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles and a recycling bin full of glass.

It hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a stop.

(Watch: Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes as driver watches movie)

Three people were seriously hurt and another 17 were injured in the accident in the 13th arrondissement of the French capital on a street lined with bars, restaurants and shops, reports Reuters. The taxi driver is currently under formal investigation for manslaughter but has not been charged. He was tested negative in an alcohol test right after the accident.

The taxi driver after the accident told police that the Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan had accelerated on its own and that he was unable to activate the brakes. However, the French government said in the days after the accident that Tesla had told them that there was no immediate indication of a technical fault.

Now, The EV maker collects detailed data from the sensors and cameras on its vehicles and has used such data in the past to challenge claims that accidents were caused by malfunctioning technology. With the case filed, the public prosecutor's office in Versailles will decide whether the EV manufacturer has a case to answer.

This is not the first time, Tesla cars have been accused of having faulty technology. Previously as well, the Tesla cars have been accused of having issues such as automatic phantom braking, sudden acceleration without any manual intervention etc.

