Tata Nexon EV Max: Five highlights you must know

Tata Motors has a formidable share in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) space when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. While the Nexon EV continues to dominate, the Tigor EV too has received a positive response from a market that is still, however, rather small compared to other markets like China and the United States. But even in this comparatively small space, there has been some significant shift in recent times and Tata Motors, determined to hold on to the lion's share, recently drove out the Nexon EV Max.

The Nexon EV Max may appear to be almost identical to the Nexon EV but, as the name suggests, it bets big on a larger battery to provide the vehicle with a larger per-charge range. With the stated objective of bringing down range-related anxieties and with a focus on a customer base that has inter-city travel requirements, the Nexon EV Max is looking at taking the fight to more premium offerings like Kona EV from Hyundai and the ZS EV from MG Motor India.

Here are five key highlights of Tata Nexon EV Max that you ought to take note of:

*Nexon EV Max is nearly identical from the outside to the Nexon EV. In fact, it does not even have a badge or any lettering on its body to highlight that it is the long-range version of the Nexon EV. That said and despite the larger battery pack, there is no reduction in either the boot space or the ground clearance of the vehicle. And there is a new colour option available called Intensity-Teal.

*The Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions). In the real world, the per-charge range is likely to be around 330 kms, still higher by a fair bit than the range offered by the standard Nexon EV.

*Nexon EV Max offers 143 Ps and torque of 250 Nm. The EV claims to fire from standstill to 100 kmph in just under nine seconds.

*Charging the Nexon EV Max is claimed to be quicker as it comes with a 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger as an optional extra. Using this charger, the EV can be powered to full in anywhere between six to seven hours. The standard 3.3 kW charger is also available even if the charge time is more than double when this is used. The EV Max also supports faster charging time of under one hour when a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.

*Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV Max in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Customer can opt for either of the two variants with either of the two chargers.

Nexon EV Max Trims Charger option Ex-Showroom prices in INR XZ+ 3.3 kWh 17,74,000 XZ+ 7.2 kW

AC Fast Charger 18,24,000 XZ+ Lux 3.3 kWh 18,74,000 XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW

AC Fast Charger 19,24,000

Depending on the variant though, one can look forward to features such as front seat cooling, jewel outline on the dial, electric sunroof, air purifier and wireless phone charging.

First Published Date: