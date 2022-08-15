Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Ola Electric S1 is identical to look at when compared to the S1 Pro but has a more affordable price tag.

Ola Electric on Monday launched the S1 electric scooter at an introductory price of ₹99,000. It is available for booking at ₹499 between 15-31st August and delivery will commence from 7th September. The early access purchase window will open on 1st September, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The Ola Electric S1 is a more affordable alternative to the S1 Pro which was launched last year. Ola S1 is built on the same platform as the S1 Pro that was introduced last year. Just like the S1 Pro, the new Ola S1 will be available for all software upgrades including MoveOS 3, claims the EV maker.

Ola S1 comes powered by a 3kWh electric motor that allows it to run 131 km range on a single charge. It comes with three different riding modes. The eco mode offers a 128 km range, while the normal mode allows a 101 km range. The Sports mode will allow the electric scooter to run 90 km on a single charge. It is claimed to be able to run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

The upcoming Ola S1 electric scooter will be available in five different colour options. Ola CEO claimed that this scooter was influenced by the success of the Ola S1 Pro which has sold more than 70,000 units in seven months.

The new Ola scooter will be built at the Ev manufacturer's Future Factory, which is claimed to be the largest two-wheeler factory in the world. Ola S1 Pro has received a pretty strong response since its launch in the Indian market. It competes with rivals like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. However, the scooter faced several challenges as well. The biggest among them was when the Ola scooter was spotted in flame a few months back.

