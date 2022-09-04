Next-generation Porsche Taycan may arrive in 2027: Report

Porsche is currently in the process of developing a second generation of its first electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan. As per reports, the Porsche Taycan and the electric version of the Panamera model will be based on Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). It is expected that the next generation Porsche Taycan will stay as a performance model while the Porsche Panamera will become more luxurious.

Meanwhile, Porsche is working to introduce the all-electric version of the Macan SUV. The Porsche Macan EV will enter production next year and will be available from 2024. Porsche, in a recent report, had shared that it is aiming to manufacture more than 80,000 of the electric version of the Macan similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) version. Porsche is also planning to bring in the Cayenne in electric form by 2025. Both the electric Porsche Macan and Cayenne will be based on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The premium sports carmaker has also planned to bring in an all-electric Cayman or Boxster between 2024 and 2026.

Porsche has planned to sell the electric models of the Panamera, Macan and Cayenne along with its hybrid and ICE versions until 2030. The company is bullish to earn more profits from electric vehicles compared to its ICE models. Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke had stated that the brand is observing that margins in its EV segment are reaching equivalence with its ICE segment in two years as customers are interested to pay more for new technology.

Last year, Porsche Taycan did beat the company's popular ICE model, the Porsche 911 in terms of sales. The company stated that it is expecting that eight out of 10 Porsche sold by the end of the decade will be electric. “Our target is to selectively expand higher-margin segments and to leverage electric vehicle pricing opportunities, " stated Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.

