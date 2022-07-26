Porsche recalls over 40,000 Taycan EVs owing faulty wiring harness: Report

Porsche called back 40,000 Taycan EVs due to an issue related to the wiring harness of the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

Porsche has announced a recall of over 40,000 Taycan electric vehicles worldwide. Porsche has recalled 40,421 Taycans EV manufactured between 10 July 2019 and 18 May 2021. According to reports these figures are about half of over 80,000 Porsche Taycans, in all variants, that have been sold cumulatively. The reason behind this callback is an issue related to the wiring harness of the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

It is being said that the wiring harness might get damaged during the longitudinal adjustment of the seat and if this happens, there is a chance that the airbags and seatbelt tensioners might get deactivated. This can lead to a safety issue for the users of the EV.

Last year, Porsche issued recall of its Taycan electric vehicles twice. Once it recalled around 43,000 Porsche Taycan due to software malfunction while in October Porsche called back about 11,827 Taycans as the hazard lights of the electric vehicle got automatically activated. Porsche had stated that it would resolve the issue as the electric vehicle units were still under warranty. In the former case, around 43,000 Porsche Taycans were affected. The faulty software caused the battery-powered engine to shut down abruptly. It was informed back then that these units will receive a software update to fix the issue.

Porsche Taycan which is the sports car manufacturer's first electric vehicle is a hit with customers. These recalls cannot cause a dent in Porsche's confidence as the brand said in a recent report that it will earn more profits by selling electric vehicles. Porsche is also gearing up for public listing later this year.

