Porsche Taycan gets subtle updates, old model too to receive software upgrades

Porsche Taycan EV, the first-ever electric vehicle from the German sportscar marquee has received a host of subtle yet significant updates. This comes after the Porsche Taycan reported a double sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020. The updated model comes with a small menu of hardware changes and a slightly more extensive list of software upgrades as well.

The automaker claims that all the new Taycan EVs come with a panoramic sunroof with Porsche Variable Light Control that can adjust the roof translucency through nine different stages. The Taycan now comes running on a 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheel, which replaces the single-colour painted Taycan Aero Wheel. Changes have been made inside the cabin as well. The cabin of the Porsche Taycan can be pre-wired for the front and rear Porsche dashcams available through Tequipment. The infotainment system has been updated with a feature that helps the driver to plan trip meticulously. The charging stations pulled up on the infotainment system now can be filtered by power output.

The driver gets a tweaked head-up display. It comes with an AWD indicator on dual mode trims that appear on the dashboard. Porsche Connect infotainment comes sporting a redesigned user interface and a more colourful tile screen. The infotainment also gets wireless Android Auto and Spotify integration.

The powertrain too comes as upgraded with a slight range boost on a dual motor setup. The front motor has been de-energised to cut parasitic losses in Normal and Range driving modes, claims the automaker. It is also expected to come with improved charging times thanks to faster battery pre-conditioning and the ability of the battery to withstand higher temperatures.

The changes are not only limited to the new facelifted version of the Taycan. The outgoing model too will receive some software upgrades through OTA updates.

