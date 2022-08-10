Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes

Porsche Taycan Turbo S has set a new record at Nurburgring by beating Tesla Model S Plaid's timing by two seconds.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S has set a new record at the Nurburgring, where it completed a lap in 7.33 minutes. In August 2019 the pre-production prototype of this electric sportscar set a record lap time by converting the track at Green Hell in 7.42 minutes. Later in September 2021, Tesla Model S Plaid dethroned the German sportscar by completing the lap in 7.35 minutes. Now, Porsche has reclaimed the title by beating the Tesla Model S Plaid's timing with Taycan Turbo S.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S that grabbed the title was equipped with a new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC). Apart from the racing seats and roll cage, the EV was ultimately a stock model, claimed the automaker. This car was claimed to even weigh the same as the mass-market-focused car available in showrooms.

Speaking about the performance kit, it encompasses new 21-inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. It also includes a software update for the Porsche 4D Chassis Control.

Interestingly, despite beating the Tesla Model S Plaid by two seconds, Porsche Taycan Turbo S is not the fastest EV in the Nurburgring. The Nio EP9 completed the course in six minutes and 45 seconds in May 2017. However, the Nio EP9 is not considered as a series production car as only 16 units of the car were ever built. A Volkswagen ID.R too registered a lap time of 6.05 minutes at the same track in June 2019. However, it was the same case with the Volkswagen ID.R as the Nio EP9.

