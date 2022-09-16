HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Eqs 580, India's First Locally Assembled Luxury Ev, To Roll Out Sept 30

Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the electric version of the S-Class flagship sedan with the promise of an indulgent cabin and some seriously fast driving specs.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2022, 16:40 PM
Mercedes EQS 580 is seriously quick and seriously luxurious even if the AMG version - EQS 53 - claims to be quicker still.
Mercedes EQS 580 is seriously quick and seriously luxurious even if the AMG version - EQS 53 - claims to be quicker still.
Mercedes EQS 580 is seriously quick and seriously luxurious even if the AMG version - EQS 53 - claims to be quicker still.
Mercedes EQS 580 is seriously quick and seriously luxurious even if the AMG version - EQS 53 - claims to be quicker still.

Mercedes-Benz will roll out India's first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the form of Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC on September 30 from its plant in Chakan, near Pune. The launch of the Mercedes EQS 580 comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which was launched at 2.45 crore (ex showroom).

While the AMG EQS 53 comes in via the import route and packs in the power of AMG technology, the locally-assembled EQS 580 4MATIC will carry a lighter price tag and lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury that defines flagship Mercedes products. Based on Mercedes' dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA), the EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with the AMG twin but with certain distinct traits of its own. A closed and blacked-out grille on the face is what immediately signals that this is an EV while the sharp LED head lamp units contribute to a sporty look. Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the other highlights of the vehicle.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 battery and range:

The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fual-motor set up where there would be a motor on each axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms before needing a charge. As far as power figures are concerned, this EV develops 523 bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque - figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 dimensions:

In terms of its exterior proportions, the EQS 580 is the identical size as the AMG EQS 53. This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, is 1,296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was showcased to the world for the first time ever in 2021 and is a core part of the brand's push towards electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz India has been relatively quick to now not just bring the model here but to take the leap and locally-assemble it as well which would allow for it to bypass certain taxes for a price tag which would have been otherwise higher.

Mercedes currently has two EV models on offer even though it was the first of any in India to bring in a luxury battery-powered car in the form of EQC SUV. At present, Audi has the widest lineup of electric models in the country while rivals such as BMW, Jaguar and Volvo too have at least one model each. But Mercedes wants the crown in terms of models offered and has confirmed plans of driving out the EQB SUV here by the final quarter of 2022.

 

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2022, 16:24 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes EQS 580 EQS Mercedes Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
File photo of Tiago. Used for representation only. 
Tata Tiago EV confirmed, will be India's most affordable electric hatchback
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
'It felt like Star Wars': XTURISMO Flying motorcycle makes US debut
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Crackdown for not wearing rear seat belts continue in Delhi, 40 more fined
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city