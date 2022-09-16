Mercedes EQS 580, India's first locally-assembled luxury EV, to roll out Sept 30

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the electric version of the S-Class flagship sedan with the promise of an indulgent cabin and some seriously fast driving specs.

Mercedes-Benz will roll out India's first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the form of Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC on September 30 from its plant in Chakan, near Pune. The launch of the Mercedes EQS 580 comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which was launched at ₹2.45 crore (ex showroom).

While the AMG EQS 53 comes in via the import route and packs in the power of AMG technology, the locally-assembled EQS 580 4MATIC will carry a lighter price tag and lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury that defines flagship Mercedes products. Based on Mercedes' dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA), the EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with the AMG twin but with certain distinct traits of its own. A closed and blacked-out grille on the face is what immediately signals that this is an EV while the sharp LED head lamp units contribute to a sporty look. Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the other highlights of the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 battery and range:

The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fual-motor set up where there would be a motor on each axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms before needing a charge. As far as power figures are concerned, this EV develops 523 bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque - figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 dimensions:

In terms of its exterior proportions, the EQS 580 is the identical size as the AMG EQS 53. This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, is 1,296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was showcased to the world for the first time ever in 2021 and is a core part of the brand's push towards electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz India has been relatively quick to now not just bring the model here but to take the leap and locally-assemble it as well which would allow for it to bypass certain taxes for a price tag which would have been otherwise higher.

Mercedes currently has two EV models on offer even though it was the first of any in India to bring in a luxury battery-powered car in the form of EQC SUV. At present, Audi has the widest lineup of electric models in the country while rivals such as BMW, Jaguar and Volvo too have at least one model each. But Mercedes wants the crown in terms of models offered and has confirmed plans of driving out the EQB SUV here by the final quarter of 2022.

