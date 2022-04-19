Maruti Suzuki CEO sceptical about India's 2030 EV goal: Report

Maruti Suzuki President and CEO Hisaki Takeuchi is sceptical about India's ambitious 2030 EV goal. He said that electric vehicle sales in India will account for eight per cent to 10 per cent of total sales in 2030, reports Nikkei Asia. In that case, the projected percentage would be well short of the Indian government's goal of 30 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest car brand in India is currently working on its first-ever electric car which is expected to hit the market sometime by 2025. The carmaker is currently delaying its Ev launch process as it is assessing the market condition before entering the space. However, despite delaying the launch process, Maruti Suzuki has already cleared its ambition of grabbing the pole position in the electric car segment, just like it holds the top spot in the passenger vehicle category. Talking about the automaker's electric car project, Takeuchi has said that besides selling the EVs in the Indian domestic market, Maruti Suzuki will export the vehicles to overseas markets as well.

In an attempt to catch up with its competitors Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring in multiple electric cars. Speaking about the product strategy, Maruti Suzuki's CEO has admitted that the automaker is slow and lagging in terms of bringing EVs into the Indian market. However, he also mentioned that when the company will enter the space, it will launch a full-fledged product offensive targeting to grab the pole position. He also pointed out the reason behind the company's delay in the EV launch. He noted that the automaker is yet to enter the space as demands for electric vehicles in India are still not witnessing the desired demand.

The aim to grab pole position in the Indian car market will not be easy for Maruti Suzuki. Currently, Tata Motors holds the position and it has been witnessing an incremental growth in sales every month. MG Motor India, Mahindra, Hyundai and BYD too have their respective products in the market.

