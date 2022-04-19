HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Ceo Sceptical About India's 2030 Ev Goal: Report

Maruti Suzuki CEO sceptical about India's 2030 EV goal: Report

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to launch its first-ever electric car in India by 2025 and targeting pole position with high sales volume.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 09:40 AM
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell its electric car in domestic market and export to overseas markets as well. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell its electric car in domestic market and export to overseas markets as well. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell its electric car in domestic market and export to overseas markets as well. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell its electric car in domestic market and export to overseas markets as well.

Maruti Suzuki President and CEO Hisaki Takeuchi is sceptical about India's ambitious 2030 EV goal. He said that electric vehicle sales in India will account for eight per cent to 10 per cent of total sales in 2030, reports Nikkei Asia. In that case, the projected percentage would be well short of the Indian government's goal of 30 per cent.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia)

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest car brand in India is currently working on its first-ever electric car which is expected to hit the market sometime by 2025. The carmaker is currently delaying its Ev launch process as it is assessing the market condition before entering the space. However, despite delaying the launch process, Maruti Suzuki has already cleared its ambition of grabbing the pole position in the electric car segment, just like it holds the top spot in the passenger vehicle category. Talking about the automaker's electric car project, Takeuchi has said that besides selling the EVs in the Indian domestic market, Maruti Suzuki will export the vehicles to overseas markets as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹ 3.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In an attempt to catch up with its competitors Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring in multiple electric cars. Speaking about the product strategy, Maruti Suzuki's CEO has admitted that the automaker is slow and lagging in terms of bringing EVs into the Indian market. However, he also mentioned that when the company will enter the space, it will launch a full-fledged product offensive targeting to grab the pole position. He also pointed out the reason behind the company's delay in the EV launch. He noted that the automaker is yet to enter the space as demands for electric vehicles in India are still not witnessing the desired demand.

The aim to grab pole position in the Indian car market will not be easy for Maruti Suzuki. Currently, Tata Motors holds the position and it has been witnessing an incremental growth in sales every month. MG Motor India, Mahindra, Hyundai and BYD too have their respective products in the market.

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ola Electric's first major OTA update to roll out soon. Check new features
Ola Electric's first major OTA update to roll out soon. Check new features
Toyota, Lexus issue recall for 4,60,000 vehicles due to stability control issue
Toyota, Lexus issue recall for 4,60,000 vehicles due to stability control issue
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV launch in India: What to expect
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV launch in India: What to expect
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV teased again ahead of April 20 debut
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV teased again ahead of April 20 debut
E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year
E-mobility platform MoEVing to deploy 5,000 more electric vehicles this year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city