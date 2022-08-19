Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity

Earlier this year, Kia India launched the EV6, its first electric car in the country. The Korean carmaker said that the new EV charger is India's first and fastest one operational currently.

Korean carmaker Kia has launched India's fastest EV charger. The carmaker has installed a 240 kWh DC fast charger for electric passenger vehicles in Kochi, Kerala. This DC fast charger, which has come up at Kia's Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia, is part of the carmaker's efforts to set up an EV fast charging network across the country. Kia launched the EV6, its first electric vehicle in India, earlier in June. The carmaker also plans to drive in more EVs for the Indian market in the coming days.

The Kia DC fast charger in Kochi is not exclusive to just the carmaker's customers. Kia India has opened up the facility for all EV owners in and around the city. One can charge their electric vehicles at this facility by paying per usage. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon's fastest 150kWh charger for passenger cars in July 2022, Kia's EV journey in India is further cemented by this development.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India said, the company has just kickstarted its EV journey in the country which he expects to grow in coming days. Kia has already announced that it will launch its first India-centric electric vehicle by 2025. “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy," Sohn said.

Kia will set up similar EV chargers across the country to strengthen the charging network. Sohn said, "Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers."

Kia has launched the EV6 in India at a price of nearly ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the carmaker, the EV6 has been overbooked, and will be up for grabs again next year. It is set to rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, which is expected to launch in India by the end of this year.

The EV6 is based on Hyundai and Kia's common Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform. Kia claims EV6 can offer range of up to 528 kms on a single charge. Using a 350 kWh fast charger, the EV6 can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The 240 kWh charger should not take more than 30 minutes to do the same.

