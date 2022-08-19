HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Launches India's ‘fastest' Ev Charger In Kochi With 240kwh Capacity

Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity

Earlier this year, Kia India launched the EV6, its first electric car in the country. The Korean carmaker said that the new EV charger is India's first and fastest one operational currently.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM
EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, seen charging at the newly-launched 240kWh DC fast charger in Kochi, Kerala.
EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, seen charging at the newly-launched 240kWh DC fast charger in Kochi, Kerala.
EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, seen charging at the newly-launched 240kWh DC fast charger in Kochi, Kerala.
EV6, Kia's first electric car in India, seen charging at the newly-launched 240kWh DC fast charger in Kochi, Kerala.

Korean carmaker Kia has launched India's fastest EV charger. The carmaker has installed a 240 kWh DC fast charger for electric passenger vehicles in Kochi, Kerala. This DC fast charger, which has come up at Kia's Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia, is part of the carmaker's efforts to set up an EV fast charging network across the country. Kia launched the EV6, its first electric vehicle in India, earlier in June. The carmaker also plans to drive in more EVs for the Indian market in the coming days.

The Kia DC fast charger in Kochi is not exclusive to just the carmaker's customers. Kia India has opened up the facility for all EV owners in and around the city. One can charge their electric vehicles at this facility by paying per usage. Further building on the recent launch of Gurgaon's fastest 150kWh charger for passenger cars in July 2022, Kia's EV journey in India is further cemented by this development.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India said, the company has just kickstarted its EV journey in the country which he expects to grow in coming days. Kia has already announced that it will launch its first India-centric electric vehicle by 2025. “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy," Sohn said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Kia will set up similar EV chargers across the country to strengthen the charging network. Sohn said, "Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers."

Kia has launched the EV6 in India at a price of nearly 60 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the carmaker, the EV6 has been overbooked, and will be up for grabs again next year. It is set to rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, which is expected to launch in India by the end of this year.

The EV6 is based on Hyundai and Kia's common Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform. Kia claims EV6 can offer range of up to 528 kms on a single charge. Using a 350 kWh fast charger, the EV6 can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The 240 kWh charger should not take more than 30 minutes to do the same.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia EV6 EV6 Electric vehicle EVs Electric car EV charging EV chargers
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list
2022 Maruti Alto K10: Variant-wise feature list
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than ₹27,000
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity
Kia launches India's ‘fastest' EV charger in Kochi with 240kWh capacity
Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: price comparison
Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: price comparison
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept previews brand's electrified muscle car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city