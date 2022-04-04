HT Auto
Is Tesla inching towards $4 trillion worth? Here's what analysts say 

Tesla would capture a whopping 21 per cent of the global automobile market share by 2030.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 01:05 PM
Tesla is currently inching close to a $3 trillion valuation.

Tesla has been making waves in wealth generation in the last few years. The electric vehicle manufacturer market capitalisation is inching towards a trillion-dollar mark and some analysts believe that it would soon be worth $4 trillion if the car brand continues with its current pace.

The electric vehicle industry is expected to achieve around 60 per cent market penetration by the end of this decade. With this increased momentum of electric vehicles, Tesla would achieve a whopping 21 per cent of the global automobile market share.

Gary Black, analyst of investment firm The Future Fund has written on Twitter that when electric vehicle adoption hits 60 per cent, Tesla with a 20 per cent EV share will be viewed as a safe heaven. Reuters too predicts that Tesla's stock value would reach $3,000 by 2025, helping the EV company to increase its market capitalisation substantially from its current value.

The US electric car major has recently opened its fourth Giga factory near Berlin. The Giga Berlin has established a major beachhead for the automaker in Europe with the potential to expand this factory to produce around five million Evs every year. The Giga Berlin will roll out Model Y initially and add more cars at a later stage.

With this, Tesla has been able to significantly increase its production volume for not only Europe but other export markets as well. This would eventually reduce the previous import costs for the European market significantly, as the Gigafactory Shanghai used to ship vehicles for the continent. Apart from that, Tesla is also all set to start delivering electric vehicles from its Gigafactory Texas this month. Such production and export strategies would help the auto company to ramp up its market share significantly in the global EV market.

However, despite the growth projection, Tesla is expected to face multiple bottlenecks in the coming days. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company will face difficulties from tightening semiconductor supply and other supply chain-related issues as well.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 12:08 PM IST
