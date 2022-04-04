HT Auto
Watch: Tesla Model 3 chased by pickup trucks

Two pickup trucks chased a Tesla Model 3 sedan for around 20 minutes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM
It is not sure if the Tesla car and its owner were unharmed or not.
Electric vehicle owners often face bullying from conventional ICE vehicle owners. Such a video has emerged online, where a Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan owner is seen being harassed by a couple of pickup truck drivers. The video shows how the pickup trucks were dangerously chasing the Tesla electric car and tried to trap it. Also, the video reveals that despite several attempts to seek help from police, the Tesla Model 3 owner was denied any assistance.

Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
The video reveals that the Tesla Model 3 owner had to deal with crazy road rage for around 20 minutes and reportedly, he couldn't get any assistance from the police. As the video reveals, the Tesla owner was picking up food from a fast-food restaurant and listening to loud music in his car.

Some pickup truck drivers overheard the music and started engaging. They started yelling at the Tesla owner and calling him names. The Tesla driver claimed that the pickup truck drivers were bullying him because he drives a Tesla.

The pickup truck drivers were throwing things at the Tesla, as he was trying to leave. Finally, when he left the parking lot, the pickups started chasing the EV. They were reportedly throwing rocks or something else heavy at him. The situation started escalating quickly. Despite speeding, the Tesla driver couldn't get away quickly.

The Tesla driver reportedly called 911 and asked for help from the police. However, he was told that it is nothing serious. Finally, the Model 3 was able to get away from the trucks after a crazy 20 minutes of chase and road rage.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla pickup truck road rage electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV Tesla Model 3
