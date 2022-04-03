HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Delivers Record 310,048 Vehicles Globally In First Quarter Of 2022

Tesla delivers record 310,048 vehicles globally in first quarter of 2022

Delivery of 310,048 vehicles by Tesla in the first quarter was a slight increase from the previous quarter, and up 68% from a year earlier.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2022, 03:43 PM
File photo of Tesla's electric cars at a dealership in the US. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla's electric cars at a dealership in the US. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla's electric cars at a dealership in the US. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Tesla's electric cars at a dealership in the US.

US EV giant Tesla has reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2022, largely meeting analysts' estimates by delivering 310,048 vehicles. However, the company's production fell from the previous quarter due to supply chain disruptions as well as production suspension at China plant.

Delivery of 310,048 vehicles in the quarter by Tesla was a slight increase from the previous quarter, and up 68% from a year earlier. The company sold a total of 295,324 Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles, while it delivered 14,724 Model S luxury sedans and Model X premium SUVs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Analysts at Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars from Tesla in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv data. "This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero Covid policy," CEO Elon Musk had tweeted, adding, "Outstanding work by Tesla team and key suppliers saved the day."

(Also read | Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details)

On the other hand, the company produced 305,407 vehicles from January to March this year, which was down from 305,840 units in the previous quarter. Yet, the carmaker has navigated the pandemic and supply chain disruptions better than rivals with its new Shanghai factory driving growth.

Earlier this month, Tesla also started deliveries at its factory in Gruenheide, Germany, and deliveries of cars made at its plant in Austin, Texas, are to begin in the near future. Musk himself oversaw deliveries of first batch of made-in-Germany vehicles to customers at a handing over ceremony held at its Berlin Gigafactory.

Further, the company's stock soared after Tesla this week revealed plans to seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split. Tesla shares have risen about 3% so far this year, while GM and Ford shares have declined.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2022, 03:42 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Electric vehicles' demands surpass supply, reveals study
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Toyota beats General Motors in US first quarter auto sales
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Audi raises offer to gain foothold in sports carmaker McLaren: Report
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Tata Motors set to reveal its next EV on April 6: What we know so far
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan
Oben eyes electric performance bikes and scooters for India. Here's the plan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city