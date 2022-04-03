Tesla opens world's longest Supercharger in France. Check details

The new V3 Tesla Supercharger at E.Leclerc Beaune in France with a 28-stall station, has been configured in a way that it is the longest built by the carmaker.

EV giant Tesla has opened its “longest Supercharger station in the world" in partnership with a French supermarket company E.Leclerc, Electrek reported. The new V3 Supercharger at E.Leclerc Beaune in France is a 28-stall station, which is nowhere close to being one of the biggest in the world but has been configured in a way that it is the longest Supercharger in the world.

The station is also one of a few in France that is open to not just Tesla owners but all EV owners as part of Tesla’s pilot program to open access to the Supercharger network. The Supercharger's 28 V3 250 kW terminals are expected to remain occupied.

This is the third station the company opened in a row at E.Leclerc after those of E.Leclerc Montauban (16 V3) last week and E.Leclerc Saint-Gaudens (8 V3) the day before yesterday, wrote the company's charging infrastructure manager in France, Quentin Vannier. He also wrote, “We have just opened the longest Supercharger Station in the world!"

The carmaker is looking to grow its Supercharger network at a significantly fast rate. The automaker went from 23,277 Superchargers at 2,564 stations at the end of 2020 to 31,498 Superchargers at 3,476 stations at the end of 2021, growing at a 35% year-over-year pace.

As Tesla is adding more and more electric vehicles to the roads, it is also quickly expanding its Supercharger network to support its ecosystem. The company last year opened the world’s largest Supercharger station in China's Shanghai with 72 charging stalls.

However, the company is lagging behind in vehicle deliveries, which grew 87% during the same period of time. It also lags behind its own goal to triple the Supercharger network in two years. Nonetheless, the automaker is deploying new and larger stations at an impressive rate.

