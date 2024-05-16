HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India May Become Dumping Ground For Chinese Evs Amid Western Tariff Hikes: Gtri

India may become dumping ground for chinese EVs amid western tariff hikes: GTRI

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2024, 18:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The United States and the European Union have significantly raised tariffs on Chinese EVs and batteries, with the US imposing nearly 100 per cent duti
...
Chinese EVs
India recently introduced a policy slashing import taxes on certain models from 100 per cent to 15 per cent (Photo is representational)
Chinese EVs
India recently introduced a policy slashing import taxes on certain models from 100 per cent to 15 per cent (Photo is representational)

As Western nations intensify their trade war with China, India could find itself inundated with Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warned that recent tariff hikes by the United States and European Union on Chinese imports could lead to a surge of Chinese goods in the Indian market.

The United States and the European Union have significantly increased tariffs on Chinese EVs and batteries, with the US imposing nearly 100 per cent duties on these items. GTRI's brief emphasised that these measures could result in China redirecting its exports to other markets, including India, to circumvent the Western tariffs.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Benling India Believe (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Believe
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹ 56,940 - 66,121
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
Range Icon120 Km/charge
₹73,000
Compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
Range Icon75 km/charge
₹ 62,200 - 71,248
Compare
View Offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
HCD India NPS Cargo
Range Icon70 km/charge
₹ 54,500 - 58,500
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"Both the USA and the European Union (EU) are cutting imports of Electric Vehicles from China. The raising of tariffs on EVs, batteries, and many other new technology items by the US may push China to dump these products in other markets including India," the GTRI statement read.

On May 14, the US government announced a steep increase in tariffs on a range of Chinese imports, including EV batteries, computer chips, and medical products, escalating the trade conflict with Beijing. The White House cited "unacceptable risks" to domestic economic security from China’s trade practices, which it claims involve flooding global markets with cheap goods.

GTRI noted that these tariff hikes exceed the US’s bound duty commitments at the World Trade Organization (WTO), potentially breaching WTO rules. The American government has defended the increases under the rarely invoked National Security clause.

Also Read : Indian EV market likely to see large-scale Chinese invasion, claims study

The outlook for this is less optimistic for products like EVs and semiconductors, where India remains a net importer. GTRI stressed the need for India to remain vigilant to prevent the dumping of Chinese goods, which could disrupt its domestic market.

In a bid to attract investment in the EV sector, the Indian government recently introduced a policy slashing import taxes on certain models from 100 per cent to 15 per cent, provided manufacturers invest at least $500 million and establish local factories.

"The US and European Union (EU) are taking active measures to cut reliance on China. With stagnant exports and rising imports from China, India may also need a China strategy," GTRI concluded.

First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles GTRI

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.