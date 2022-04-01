HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles India Has Over 10 Lakh Evs, 1,742 Public Charging Stations: Nitin Gadkari

India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated the country currently has over 10 lakh EVs and more than 1,700 public EV charging stations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 08:00 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The number of electric vehicles in India has reached over 10 lakhs with over 1,700 charging stations that are operational in public places across the country, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently. 

As of March 25 this year, based on Vahan 4 data, about 10,76,420 electric vehicles and 1,742 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are operational. These figures are as per the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The Ministry of Power has issued ‘Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles - the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards’ on 14 January 2022, to speed up the process of electric mobility transition in the country, Gadkari added.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari arrives in Parliament in hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai)

The Union Minister said the BEE has also made action plans for eight cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune according to which scenario-wise targets have been prepared for Business as Usual (BAU), Moderate and Aggressive Scenarios for the installation of EV chargers in these cities.

According to a report by ANI, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had also invited proposals from any government organisation or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to build and operate public EV charging infrastructure on expressways and national highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II for highways and expressways. 

(Also read | EV fire incidents: Centre to take action against EV makers after forensic probe)

The minister also recently stated the prices of electric vehicles will be equal to petrol cars in the next two years. He also added members of the Parliament can go for EVs once a charging station is installed on the premises of the building. Gadkari also shared about the positive development happening in the field of EV charging infrastructure.  

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 08:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vvehicle Electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
India has over 10 lakh EVs, 1,742 public charging stations: Nitin Gadkari
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 27.6% growth in FY 21-22
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad
One Moto India opens its first experience hub in Hyderabad
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by ₹10 lakh
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by 10 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city