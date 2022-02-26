Hop Oxo electric motorcycle breaks cover ahead of official launch
Hop Electric Mobility has revealed its Hop Oxo electric motorcycle ahead of the official launch. This e-bike will boast a top speed of 100 km per hour, while its Li-Ion battery will be capable of supplying charge to cover 150 km in a single charging cycle.
The company has said that it has initiated a closed-loop beta-testing program #OXOSNEAKPEEK with selected dealer partners in India.
Similar BikesFind More Bikes
The company has also extended its testing program to the dealers as well as consumers to gain insights and help ready up its upcoming all-electric motorcycle. The EV maker says, this will help the company to process the consumer requirements and bring a more personalised approach to the final products.
(Also Read: Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India)
The EV maker claims that it has managed to clock over 30,000 testing kilometres across 20 major cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ludhiana and many more.
(Also Read: Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur)
The company has also established a manufacturing facility in Jaipur that is capable of churning out 1.80 lakh units/year. Named Hop Megaplex, this site is currently pushing out Hop Leo, Hop Lyf electric vehicles. The upcoming Hop Oxo will also be produced in this facility. This facility is currently manufacturing 100 electric scooter every day.
Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch at least ten new electric offerings in the Indian market in the next three years.