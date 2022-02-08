HT Auto
Hop Electric Mobility to produce Oxo electric motorcycle at Megaplex in Jaipur

Hop electric mobility is currently capable of producing 1.80 lakh electric two-wheelers every year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 03:50 PM
Hop Megaplex is capable of producing 100 electric scooters daily.

Hop Electric Mobility on Tuesday has announced that the EV startup will produce the company's upcoming electric motorcycle Oxo at its new production facility in Jaipur. Christened as HOP Megaplex, the new facility currently produces Leo and Lyf electric scooters. The high-speed electric motorcycle Hop Oxo and new-generation Hop Lyf too will join the lineup soon.

(Also Read: Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency)

With the new production facility, Hop its overall production capacity significantly. The company has already rolled out the first 1,000 units of electric scooters from this new facility.

The Hop Megaplex claims capable of producing 100 electric scooters every day that are being delivered to 55 different locations. Also, with this new facility, the brand now claims to have a total manufacturing capacity of 1.80 lakh units every year. The Hop Megaplex is claimed to employ 100 employees.

The new facility is also claimed to have an assembly line for the electric two-wheelers, end of line testing facility, lithium battery cell testing capability and a paint booth as well.

Speaking about the launch of the new production facility, Hop Electric Mobility's CEO and co-founder Ketan Mehta has said that the Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging and swapping infrastructure to enhance the electric vehicle sector in India. The company aims to leverage the rising demand for electric two-wheelers across the country.

"Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities. Our newly launched HOP Megaplex is the latest initiative in this context. We are sure our initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable," Mehta further added.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 03:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hop Electric Hop Oxo electric motorcycle electric scooter electric vehicle electric mobility EV
