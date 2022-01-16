HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles EV fast chargers to be more profitable than petrol pumps, claims energy major BP

EV fast chargers to be more profitable than petrol pumps, claims energy major BP

BP plans to grow its EV charging business in the coming years to 70,000 charging points by 2030 from 11,000 now.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM
EV chargers are expected to beat petrol pumps in terms of business profitability.
EV chargers are expected to beat petrol pumps in terms of business profitability.

With the rise of electric vehicles demands for EV charging infrastructure is growing fast and this is resulting in fast chargers becoming more profitable than petrol refuelling stations, claims energy major BP. The company claims that its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck could come in two sizes, possible unveil in March 2022: Report)

The company says this at a time when it wants to shift away from the oil business and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles.

Reuters reports that EV charging has for years been a loss-making business for BP. The division is not expected to turn profitable before 2025 but on a margin basis, BP's fast battery charging points, which can replenish a battery within minutes, are nearing levels they see from filling up with petrol.

"If I think about a tank of fuel versus a fast charge, we are nearing a place where the business fundamentals on the fast charge are better than they are on the fuel," said BP's head of customers and products Emma Delaney.

She said that strong and rising demand for fast battery chargers in the UK and Europe has already brought profit margins close to those for traditional petrol stations. The company also claims that its electricity sales for EV charging grew 45 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter. The company plans to grow its EV charging business in the coming years to 70,000 charging points by 2030 from 11,000 now.

Not only BP but other oil and gas majors around the world are also shifting their focus of the business on the electric vehicle ecosystem. These companies are aiming to grab a chunk of the Ev charging business as the demand for public EV charging infrastructure is growing fast across the world.

Speaking about the opportunity, Delaney said that the company sees a huge opportunity in fast charging for consumers and businesses, as well as fleet services more generally.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric mobility EV electric cars electric scooters electric motorcycles
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla electric cars in shame in China against this small EV: Read why
Tesla electric cars in shame in China against this small EV: Read why
Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
Tesla Model 3 delivered to customer sans brake pad; told ‘noise was normal’
Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader
Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader
Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect
Tata Safari Dark Edition launch tomorrow: What to expect
After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory
After Telangana, two more states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city