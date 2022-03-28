HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Truck Costs Will Remain High Forever, Forecasts Daimler Truck

Electric truck costs will remain high forever, forecasts Daimler Truck

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will further impact the costs of electric trucks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 09:14 AM
Daimler Truck is one of the key players in the premium electric truck space. (AFP)
Daimler Truck is one of the key players in the premium electric truck space. (AFP)
Daimler Truck is one of the key players in the premium electric truck space. (AFP)
Daimler Truck is one of the key players in the premium electric truck space.

Daimler Truck sees the electric trucks' costs staying high forever. Daimler truck CEO Martin Daum has said in an interview with Financial Times that the electric truck costs would be higher forever than the internal combustion engine-powered ones. He said the electric trucks' high costs are attributed to the cost of extra materials used in battery-powered vehicles. “Without any subsidies, the price of an electric will always, forever be higher than a combustion engine truck," Daum said.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates)

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine would impact the pricing of the electric trucks further, Daum further hinted. The war has caused severe disruption in the supply chain of key raw materials and crucial components. This has caused rising costs of raw materials and production, eventually impacting the price of vehicles. Electric vehicles too are no different.

Daimler Truck CEO's comment comes at a time when the global automotive industry is focusing on shifting to electric powertrain technology from internal combustion engines. Daimler being one of the key premium truck manufacturers is also a part of that trend. Volvo too has been avidly working on the technology. Despite several companies working on electric trucks, the adoption of electric trucks is significantly lower as compared to electric cars or EVs in other segments. This is because of their substantially higher pricing compared to internal combustion engine-powered counterparts.

Another recent trend is that vehicle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on building electric pickup trucks. While EV makers such as Rivian, Tesla have already entered into the space, legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford too have introduced their respective products into this segment. Toyota and Nissan too are mulling the plan to enter this space.

 

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 09:14 AM IST
TAGS: electric truck electric vehicle EV electric mobility Daimler
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Terminator of cars! This 1966 Volvo has been driven over 48 lakh kilometres
Terminator of cars! This 1966 Volvo has been driven over 48 lakh kilometres
Hot Wheels introduces NFT Garage Series 2 comprising 10 licensed vehicle models
Hot Wheels introduces NFT Garage Series 2 comprising 10 licensed vehicle models
All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow
All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow
US safety agency hikes penalty for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules
US safety agency hikes penalty for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules
Vehicle fitness test through ATS to be mandatory from April 2023, proposes MoRTH
Vehicle fitness test through ATS to be mandatory from April 2023, proposes MoRTH

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city