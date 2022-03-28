HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise For Sixth Time In 7 Days Today. Check Rates

Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday have been increased by 30 paise per litre and 35 paise per litre respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 06:19 AM
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing daily and show no sign of coming down. (REUTERS)
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing daily and show no sign of coming down. (REUTERS)
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing daily and show no sign of coming down. (REUTERS)
Petrol and diesel prices have been increasing daily and show no sign of coming down.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the sixth time in the last seven days after the oil marketing companies have resumed daily price revision after a four-month hiatus. The OMCs have increased prices of both petrol and diesel on Monday by 30 paise per litre on petrol and 35 paise per litre on diesel, respectively. With this, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by around 4 per litre in the last seven days.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war)

Also, with this latest hike, petrol now costs 99.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs 90.77 per litre in the national capital. Another price hike, which is expected early this week would breach the diesel price breaking 100 a litre barrier.

The hike on Monday comes following the price surge on Sunday when petrol and diesel prices were increased by 50 paise a litre and 55 paise a litre, respectively, which took the total hike in rates since the resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to 3.70-3.75 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel are closely related to the crude oil price in the international market, which has been experiencing a massive fluctuation in the last few weeks due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. As India imports 85 per cent of i6ts energy needs from the international market, a slight fluctuation in prices of crude oil in the international market impacts the petrol and diesel costs in the country. Experts suggest that the price of petrol and diesel will continue to surge in the Indian market in small doses.

Meanwhile, the government has been accused by its opposition of earning 26 lakh crore through excise duty on petrol and diesel in about eight years.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 06:07 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price petrol diesel fuel price oil price
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tesla to pause Giga Shanghai production amid Covid curbs: Report
Tesla to pause Giga Shanghai production amid Covid curbs: Report
Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates
Petrol, diesel prices rise for sixth time in 7 days today. Check rates
Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan halts production. Blames it on a leopard
Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan halts production. Blames it on a leopard
Tesla CEO Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build new social media platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build new social media platform
Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts
Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city