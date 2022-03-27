HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why Petrol, Diesel Prices Tend To Soar Higher? Buck Stops At Russia Ukraine War

Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war

Petrol and diesel prices are expected to increase further in coming days with their strong connection with international crude oil pricing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 12:13 PM
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fifth time within six days. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fifth time within six days. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fifth time within six days. (HT_PRINT)
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fifth time within six days.

Petrol and diesel prices have seen five hikes in the last six days, gradually mopping the benefits of the four and half months. With the latest price hike, per litre petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are currently standing at 99.11 and 90.42 respectively. In the last six days, the petrol rate has increased 3.70 per litre while diesel has become dearer by 3.75 per litre. However, the pricing of both these motor fuels is set to grow higher in smaller doses.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

(Also Read: Petrol, diesel price today hiked for fifth time in six days. Check new rates)

Crude oil pricing has fluctuated between $97 and $139 per barrel since the war between Russia and Ukraine commenced. This has created a challenge for the Indian oil marketing companies to keep the pricing of petrol and diesel stable, as India imports 85 per cent of the total energy requirement. The Indian fuel price is heavily sensitive to the slightest fluctuations in the international market.

Petrol and diesel prices remained static since November last year after the central government announced a reduction in excise duty, followed by a VAT reduction by several state governments. On the other hand, since then crude oil prices went up by 25 per cent. This prompted the oil marketing companies to increase diesel prices for bulk users by 25 per litre. 

With the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing for over a month now, and the shipping routes and supply of crude oil around the world being impacted due to the conflict, the oil price is expected to surge in the international market further. This will eventually result in a higher price for petrol and diesel in coming days.

It has been speculated several times that the government-owned oil market companies were restricting price hikes of petrol and diesel because of the assembly elections in different states across the country. Even that theory suggests that with the elections over, the oil marketing companies are likely to let loose the bar for price hikes, which they were holding for last four and half months.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: oil price fuel price petrol diesel petrol price diesel price
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Why petrol, diesel prices tend to soar higher? Buck stops at Russia-Ukraine war
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Production of Rolls-Royce Wraith, Dawn to end in 2023
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Tesla aims to sell 20 million EVs annually by early 2030s, says Elon Musk
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market
Audi India plans driving in more products to develop market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city