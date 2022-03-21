HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Teases I7 Electric Sedan, To Debut At 2022 Beijing Auto Show On April 20

BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20

BMW i7 electric sedan will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQS.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 07:30 AM
BMW i7 will come as the Bavarian auto giant's flagship electric sedan.
BMW i7 will come as the Bavarian auto giant's flagship electric sedan.
BMW i7 will come as the Bavarian auto giant's flagship electric sedan.
BMW i7 will come as the Bavarian auto giant's flagship electric sedan.

BMW has teased the upcoming flagship electric sedan i7 and confirmed its debut slated for April 20 at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show. The German luxury car marquee also said that it will also unveil an entire range of next-generation 7-Series along with the i7 at the same event.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 5 to 7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automaker describes the i7 as the world's first all-electric luxury sedan, which is technically correct, considering that its biggest competitor Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with a rear hatch.

(Also Read: BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range)

The teaser images reveal some design elements of the much-hyped BMW i7. There is BMW's signature kidney grille, similar to the XM. It comes flanked by sleek and sharp crystal glass LEDs and the second pair of lighting units underneath. The split headlamp pattern was teased through the previous camouflaged prototypes as well. Other design elements include larger lower intake and thin side inlets.

BMW i7 gets Crystal Glass LED headlamps.
BMW i7 gets Crystal Glass LED headlamps.
BMW i7 gets Crystal Glass LED headlamps.
BMW i7 gets Crystal Glass LED headlamps.

Apart from the exterior, the teaser images give us a glimpse of the cabin as well. It gets an ultra-wide 31-inch screen christened as BMW Theatre Screen for the rear occupants, which moves out of the roofline. This creates a private cinema lounge for the rear occupants. While the Mercedes-Benz EQS focuses on the 56-inch Hyperscreen at the dashboard, the i7 focuses more on rear occupants' entertainment. BMW is claimed to add the Theatre Screen to all its new top-of-the-range models.

BMW Theatre Screen comes as one of the key styling elements inside the cabin.
BMW Theatre Screen comes as one of the key styling elements inside the cabin.
BMW Theatre Screen comes as one of the key styling elements inside the cabin.
BMW Theatre Screen comes as one of the key styling elements inside the cabin.

Other features inside the cabin of the upcoming i7 include BMW Curved Display on the dashboard with the latest generation of the iDrive infotainment and the BMW Interaction Bar. The BMW Interaction Bar is a new type of light and function strip positioned on the instrument panel and doors providing a visual and haptic quality, claims the automaker. The i7 will also come equipped with a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof with LED light threads. Also, there will be a new ‘My Modes’ feature that gives access to different driving modes while changing the interior ambience accordingly.

The car brand has revealed the estimated range and power consumption of the upcoming BMW i7. This electric sedan is claimed to offer a range between 580-610 km on a single charge. It could come with power consumption between 19.7 – 18.9 kWh/100 km. The sedan is likely to come with a 120 kWh battery pack, while the top-end variant will get a triple-motor setup producing a total power output of 750 PS.

BMW Interaction Bar will be another digitised styling feature inside the cabin of i7.
BMW Interaction Bar will be another digitised styling feature inside the cabin of i7.
BMW Interaction Bar will be another digitised styling feature inside the cabin of i7.
BMW Interaction Bar will be another digitised styling feature inside the cabin of i7.

Speaking about the upcoming BMW i7 electric sedan, Nicolas Peter, member of the board of management of BMW AG, finance, said that the upcoming EV will once again set new standards in all major areas of innovation, especially electrification, digitalisation.

He also said that the BMW i7 will come with a class-leading rear-seat entertainment system and highly-automated driving. He further said that BMW's sixth-generation electric drivetrains developed in-house will bring further major steps in efficiency and range. The automaker claims that it has seen success with its all-electric iX and the sporty i4, and aims to replicate that success with the i7 as well.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 07:30 AM IST
TAGS: BMW i7 BMW luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail
Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20
BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20
Tesla faces a lawsuit by Paris taxi driver over fatal crash
Tesla faces a lawsuit by Paris taxi driver over fatal crash
Lexus NX 350h SUV drive review: Refined rush to play bigger in segment
Lexus NX 350h SUV drive review: Refined rush to play bigger in segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city