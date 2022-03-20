HT Auto
BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range

BMW is also gearing up to reveal its all-electric luxury sedan, BMW i7.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 10:48 AM
BMW's new iX1 electric vehicle. (Twitter/BMW Group)
BMW's new iX1 electric vehicle.

BMW has teased another electric vehicle iX1 that promises to offer dynamic performance values with compact features and a long-range. BMW says the new EV will offer the user a range of 413 to 438 km which is based on the electric vehicle's current development status.

The teaser sketch shows that BMW iX1 electric vehicle takes design inspiration from BMW iX3.

The grille and the blue accents show off the front of the EV. It is being expected that the premium automaker will launch the BMW iX1 soon after the market launch of its another model, BMW X1. However, no exact date has been revealed by the automaker.

(Also read | BMW delivers more than 2.5 million vehicles including over 1,00,000 EVs in 2021)

BMW is also getting ready to bring in its all-electric luxury sedan i7 next month. The BMW i7 will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in China on April 20. Claiming it to be the world's first all-electric luxury sedan, the upcoming EV will offer the user a range of more than 600 km. With the all-electric BMW i7, the Bavarian premium automobile manufacturer is expanding its range of locally emission-free vehicles to the exclusive segment of its top-of-the-range models.

The highlighting features of the new electric sedan are upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille along with the BMW Theatre Screen which is a 31-inch ultra-widescreen with 32:9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution which will move out of the roof liner inside the car. It will also offer a driver with new My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. The former will enable the person to precisely customise the car’s driving characteristics and interior ambience.

(Also read | BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022)

Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Frank Weber said The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. “It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers," added Weber.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM IST
