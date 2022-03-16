HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Foresees 15 Electric Cars To Be In Production In 2022

BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022

BMW is betting big on electric cars including i7, iX and i4 amidst the turmoiling situation.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 06:43 PM
BMW i7 will be the flagship electric sedan from the German luxury car brand.
BMW i7 will be the flagship electric sedan from the German luxury car brand.
BMW i7 will be the flagship electric sedan from the German luxury car brand.
BMW i7 will be the flagship electric sedan from the German luxury car brand.

German luxury car manufacturer BMW expects 15 of its electric cars to be in production this year. These electric cars include the upcoming BMW i7 flagship electric sedan as well. However, the company is slashing its production output due to the current crisis that emerged due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 5 to 7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also Read: BMW MINI Cooper S Countryman gets new Untamed edition)

The automaker previously said that it expects sales of fully electric vehicles t double in 2022, as the BMW i4 coupe and iX SUV are slated to go on sales in major markets. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already created supply chain disruption, which is likely to further impact the automotive industry in long term. Looking at this, the German luxury car marquee has predicted that returns from auto manufacturing will be between seven and nine per cent, which is down from its previous estimate of more than 10 per cent in 2021.

BMW has said that it expects car deliveries to remain at 2021 levels of around 2.5 million units this year. Any growth is unlikely as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is hammering the production in Europe. Besides production suspension and business suspension in select plants and regions, BMW is also facing severe parts shortage, just like several other automakers in the region.

The semiconductor crisis that has been impacting automobile production around the world for more than a year is expected to face further disruption due to the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. Both Russia and Ukraine supply key raw materials and parts required for vehicle manufacturing and chip production. The war has halted procurement of those, disrupting the chip industry again. In this condition, BMW foresees the semiconductor shortage to continue till the second half of this year.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 06:43 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury cars BMW cars electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV BMW i7 BMW i4 BMW iX
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city