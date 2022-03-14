HT Auto
BMW MINI Cooper S Countryman gets new Untamed edition

BMW MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed edition will feature a four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2022, 11:23 AM
The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour. (BMW )
The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour. (BMW )
The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour. (BMW )
The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour.

BMW MINI has introduced a special edition of Cooper S Countryman called the Untamed edition and it will be available from this month. MINI shared that the new edition model will come with an exclusive design and equipment features.

The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour and will also sport the edition's name.

The new body finish will appear on the lower air intake surround that will include the underride guard, the air curtain inserts in the front apron and the side sills along with the reflector inserts and the lower insert in the rear apron. The background to the MINI brand logo on the bonnet and tailgate will also be in Momentum Grey metallic. The car will get four diagonal stripes in the colour Frozen Bluestone on the lower section of each door. It will also feature LED headlights, LED fog lights and a lighting package.

Also read | An all-electric version of BMW MINI Paceman may come in 2024: Report

The interior of the car will offer shades of green and blue. The automaker has combined the exclusive Highland Green with blue and green contrast stitching on the surfaces of the MINI Yours Leather Lounge sports seats. One can also choose this in black colour, informed MINI. An additional effect has been given by the “Untamed" inscription which one can see in the car’s night design. The

This special edition model will offer MINI Excitement Package and the MINI Driving Modes along with connected media that will come as standard. It will offer intelligent networking and digital services, including smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay preparation, the service MINI Online and Remote Services.

Also read | BMW iX Hydrogen enters final winter testing phase

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed edition will feature a four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology that gives the car power of 178hp making it appropriate for urban traffic as well as the countryside. With the optional all-wheel-drive system ALL4, maximum traction and driving stability are ensured when moving over rough terrain, ensured MINI.

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: MINI Cooper S Countryman MINI BMW BMW MINI
