BMW iX Hydrogen enters final winter testing phase

BMW iX Hydrogen goes into final winter testing mode near the Arctic Circle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 08:49 AM
BMW iX Hydrogen near Arctic Circle. (BMW)
BMW iX Hydrogen near Arctic Circle. (BMW)
BMW iX Hydrogen near Arctic Circle. (BMW)
BMW iX Hydrogen near Arctic Circle.

BMW iX Hydrogen has entered the final winter testing phase programme at the BMW testing centre in Arjeplog, northern Sweden. BMW shared the integrated functional testing of the fuel cell system, hydrogen tanks, central vehicle control unit and peak power battery has confirmed that the car can provide the driver with comfort as well as performance, even in extreme sub-zero temperatures.

With the ice and snow in and around Arjeplog, the company shared BMW iX Hydrogen has undergone multiple sessions on test rigs and in-depth field testing. BMW conveyed the car's hydrogen fuel cell drive system demonstrated the same everyday usability as a conventional internal combustion engine in the extreme winter. Despite the biting cold, the drive system offered a full operating range. Refilling the car's hydrogen tanks took only three to four minutes in such conditions highlighting its refuelling efficiency.

(Also read | BMW recalls over one million cars over engine fire risk in US)

Jurgen Guldner, Vice President of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology and Vehicle Projects at the BMW Group said regardless of the time and temperature, the hydrogen fuel cell drive system will give the driver the experience of a smooth drive without any hiccups. “It offers the locally emission-free mobility of an electric vehicle and the unrestricted everyday usability – including short refuelling stops – familiar from models with an internal combustion engine," added Guldner. Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development conveyed the testing of BMW iX Hydrogen in -20 degree Celcius temperature showcases the car's performance capacity and hence it is a viable alternative to a vehicle powered by a battery-electric drive system.

(Also read | 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of 70.50 lakh)

BMW iX Hydrogen boasts a fuel cell technology with an electric motor using fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The hydrogen that the car uses as an energy source is stored in two 700-bar tanks made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. The fuel cell then converts the hydrogen into electric power that generates an output of 170 hp that mixes with the power churned by an electric motor that leading to a total power output of 374 hp. The only emission released by the fuel cell is water vapour and its waste heat is harnessed to warm the car’s interior, shared BMW.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: BMW iX Hydrogen BMW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

