BMW recalls over one million cars over engine fire risk in US

German luxury car brand BMW on Wednesday has announced a recall of more than one million cars over an engine fire risk. The automaker has said that the affected BMW cars come with a faulty engine ventilation system that could result in overheating and increase the risk of fire.

The carmaker said that this recall campaign has affected roughly 917,000 cars and SUVs in the US. Apart from that, 98,000 vehicles in Canada and 18,000 cars in South Korea too have been affected by the recall campaign.

The affected vehicles include half a dozen BMW vehicles built between 2006 and 2013. Most of these BMW cars were subject to a prior recall as well, said NHTSA on its official website. The production fault is sourced at the Mahle GmbH, which is a key supplier to BMW.

BMW has received several reports of engine compartment overheating since 2019, which prompted the car brand to recall the affected vehicles. By the end of last month, it was decided that the issue could result in further damages and engine fire. Hence, the German car manufacturer has decided a week ago to conduct a voluntary recall.

The affected vehicles will be fixed at the authorized dealerships. BMW also said that the affected vehicles would be fixed by the middle of this year.

Meanwhile, BMW on Wednesday has announced that it will gradually resume production at its Munich and Dingolfing plants next week. The move comes after suspending the production of vehicles earlier this week due to supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

