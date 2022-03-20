BMW delivers more than 2.5 million vehicles including over 1,00,000 EVs in 2021
BMW announced it delivered a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles including more than one lakh electric vehicles to customers last year. BMW informed the segment’s operating earnings touched almost 10 billion compared to the year-on-year comparison. The luxury automaker said this is the result of improved pricing and higher volumes.
The company's motorcycle segment also delivered strong performance by registering a total sale of more than 1,94,000 units worldwide. BMW shared it observed substantial growth in all regions, especially in the markets of the United States and China. The brand’s pre-tax earnings in this segment more than doubled year-on-year to almost 230 million euros.
BMW is currently gearing up to unveil its first all-electric luxury sedan BMW i7 next month. The electric sedan will offer a range of more than 600 km, informed the automaker. Calling the EV to be to be the most powerful BMW 7 Series, the new electric vehicle will offer some new features such as My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system, BMW Theatre Screen which will move out of the roof liner. It is an ultra-widescreen with a 31-inch screen, 32:9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution.