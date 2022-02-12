HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings open in Goa

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings open in Goa

Bajaj Chetak e-scooter bookings for Goa have commenced online at the company's official website. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2022, 01:29 PM
Chetak from Bajaj.
Chetak from Bajaj.

Bajaj Auto has opened bookings for its Chetak electric scooter in Goa. The scooter will be available for purchase at the KTM Mapusa dealership. The bookings have commenced at Bajaj's official website at a token amount of 2,000.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The pricing for the higher-spec variant of the electric scooter in Goa has been kept at 1,44,625 (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto sales decline by 15 percent with 3,63,443 units sold in January)

Bajaj Chetak is available for purchase in two variants in India - Urbane and Premium. Both the Chetak variants are mechanically similar as they source power from the same a 3.8kW motor which is juiced up by a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. Since a majority of other electric scooters now feature swappable/removable battery tech, Chetak is yet to come up with this tech. Bajaj Auto claims a top speed of 70kmph and a range of 95km (in Eco mode) for the scooter.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto's new electric scooter spotted along with Chetak)

Both the variants of the Chetak are distinguished in terms of their colour options, and hardware tech. While the Urbane comes in two colours – yellow and white. The higher-spec Premium variant comes in blue, black, red, and hazelnut with metallic finish.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto is expected to introduce a new electric scooter in the Indian market. Previously, a new electric scooter was spotted amidst road tests on the outskirts of Pune city alongside the existing Bajaj Chetak e-scooter. Expect this battery-powered scooter to make its public debut somewhere around the festive season of 2022, but nothing is officially confirmed as of now. Read more details here

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2022, 01:28 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Chetak electric scooter EV EV mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Supply chain issues impact Volvo's profits in final quarter of 2021
Supply chain issues impact Volvo's profits in final quarter of 2021
Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away
Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away
Hyundai takes a second run at China with luxury Genesis brand
Hyundai takes a second run at China with luxury Genesis brand
In pics: Here are the 2022 World Car of the Year finalists
In pics: Here are the 2022 World Car of the Year finalists
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift spotted

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city