Audi and ChargeZone inaugurate India’s first ultra-fast charger in Mumbai

Audi Inda and ChargeZone inaugurated India’s first ultra-fast charging station with a capacity of 450 kW. The first RE-powered ultra-fast charging station is located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and can deliver up to 360 kW of power to an electric vehicle enabled by a 500 amp liquid-cooled gun. The companies say the new tech helps in achieving better performance and efficiency for higher energy displacement.

Audi says that the RE-powered ultra-fast charger can charge the Q8 55 e-tron from 20-80 per cent in just 26 minutes. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron gets a 114 kWh battery pack, the largest of any passenger electric vehicle in India. Moreover, the ultra-fast charging station is equipped with solar panels, ensuring sustainable and clean energy. Audi’s EV range comprises the Q8 SUV, Q8 Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

Also Read : Audi India announces price hike across its range of luxury car models.

Audi customers will get free charging up to March 2024 along with vouchers as an incentive for charging their EV at the ultra-fast charging station

Commenting on the inauguration, Alexander von Waldenburg-Dresel, Senior Director, Sales Region Overseas, Audi AG, said, “At Audi, we remain committed to expanding the charging network for electric vehicles and I am very happy that Audi in India has taken the lead on this subject. Setting up India’s fastest EV charger in Mumbai is a great feat and reflects the evolution of EVs in the country. This fast charger will ensure that customers in the city of Mumbai will benefit from convenient, on-the-go charging."

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The inauguration of India's first, ultra-fast charging station by Audi India is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem for our valued customers. The ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ is located in the heart of Mumbai – Bandra Kurla Complex; which is accessible to a large number of electric vehicle owners. The rapid charging infrastructure is pivotal in alleviating concerns about range limitations, ensuring a seamless experience and considerably less charging time. We are establishing new benchmarks within the industry and reinforcing our dedication to the future of sustainable mobility."

The new RE-powered ultra-fast charging station will be available to all EV owners in the city. Audi electric vehicle owners though do get the benefit of free charging till March 2024. Moreover, Audi e-tron owners will also get coffee vouchers from Starbucks, when they charge their cars at the station. The company says these charging stations will be manned by trained personnel available for any assistance, while there will also be a lounge for EV owners to relax while their vehicle is plugged in.

Speaking about the first-of-its-kind charging station, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, ChargeZone said, "I am extremely delighted with this landmark collaboration between Audi India and Charge Zone for the co-development of a supercharging network in our country. With the increased growth of electric cars in India, it is clearly evident that an integrated approach of technology, upstream renewable energy, and suitable locations are a must for providing a seamless experience to the EV users and it is heartening to see that team Audi India is aligned with our strategic plan of design, engineering & execution. I would like to express my gratitude to our partners for making this possible."

Audi India has also created the ‘e-tron hub’ on the myAudi Connect mobile that will provide more information about the ultra-fast charging station. The new app offers a host of customer-centric information for EV buyers at large and will also show charging stations by five partners - Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.

Audi India has installed over 140 chargers across 73 cities in the country, which extends to the company’s dealerships and service centres, and select Skoda Volkswagen India Privat Ltd. (SAVWIPL) Group dealerships. Over 1,000 charge points are available to Audi e-tron owners on the app with more to be added in the coming months.

First Published Date: